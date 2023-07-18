Voivod – Morgoth Tales

Even in their (supposed) old age Voivod good for a surprise or two. Only at the beginning of last year did they show with “Synchro Anarchy” that they are still among the absolute prog and thrash masters. For the 40s, however, the Canadians have come up with something special: For “Morgöth Tales” they re-recorded deep cuts of selected albums in the current line-up and avoided bringing obvious classics on board as far as possible. There are prominent guests from the past and a brand new song.

The novelty is also called “Morgöth Tales”, was written during the joint European tour with Opeth in hotels and on the bus, and shows in just under five minutes what Voivod is currently all about. Thrash intensity, even more complex Prog soundscapes, oppressive quiet moments and intricate sci-fi wisdom easily tie in with the current album and repeatedly skin themselves. In comparison, the opening ‘Condemed To The Gallows’, once featured on the fifth installment of the legendary ‘Metal Massacre’ sampler series, feels straight and unfussy. Nevertheless, the peculiar mania that was to accompany the Canadians throughout their careers can also be seen here.

“Macrosolutions To Megaproblems” is certainly not the first track to associate with the famous “Dimension Hatröss”, but it is absolutely worth rediscovering it. High tempo, complex prog elements and astonishingly classic trash solos resolve supposed contradictions in a pleasant way – a powerful treatment of an insider tip. Towards the end, old companions are allowed to contribute. Ex-singer Eric Forrest joins in on Rise, a feverish, nasty five-minute that puts the wrongly underrated albums of the ’90s in a better light. Jason Newsted, part of the early 2000s Voivod reunion, appears on “Rebel Robot” and rounds off another overlooked classic – surely one of the secret favorites of this record.

Good idea, fantastic implementation: A Best of consisting of new recordings, which at the same time dispenses with common favorites and instead dives deep into the catalogue, could have gone horribly wrong. In Voivod’s hands, it’s a triumph, equal parts energetic and mesmerizing. The brand new track also puts you in a good mood and makes you want the next record. It’s anyone’s guess how many more the Canadians, who have aged gracefully, will record, but they’ve rarely sounded better and more playful than they do now.

Rating: 8/10

