Volatile Ways – Compendium – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on September 1, 2023 in Compilation

So good Condemned to Life, Burdened to Death also was, the following two EPs were criminally overlooked at this point. Remedy now Compendiumwhich the three short formats of Volatile Ways bundles.

The opinion about the first five songs of the song collection Compendium (i.e. the material from Condemned to Life, Burdened to Death) can be read here in detail – nothing has really changed since 2020: the debut of the Australians still goes through the wall with their heads (and meanwhile also has the advantage of not having to rage on the shadow of their friend Malevolence).

The remaining four songs – that is, the contributions of Demonstrations of Mass Destruction (2021) and You Died (2022) – hit the same beatdown hardcore notch (lasting just under eight and a half minutes).

Fat Man Gets Dropped wakes up with maddened delirium fanfare like something out of a bad black-and-white movie and then bludgeons to the particularly Deathcore-affine, desperately guttural vomit with Avon CC (Death’s Wrath), before Reduced to Mass pulls on the handbrake more and more viscously and forms a strong unit; Goddess of Rot as a maltreating hymn for frontwoman Emily Beekmans whips the pit hoarsely, whereby the somewhat uneventful, confidently declining the strengths of the band Shoveled in a Bag benefited even more from the shallows of her voice. That there is no overarching arc of suspense afterwards and Compendium therefore not more than the sum of its individual parts: free!

Compendium by Volatile Ways

