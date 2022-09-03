Home Entertainment ‘Volcano Love’ Tops $1 Million Worldwide Box Office Documentary – Disney Disney
Director Sara Dosa’s “Volcano Love” will top $1 million this weekend, making it the highest-grossing documentary of the year domestically and internationally, Neon said in conjunction with National Geographic Documentary. Released this summer, the film is in its ninth week in theaters nationwide. It will air on Disney+ later this year.

The National Geographic documentary acquired the global rights to “Volcano Love” after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film also won the Jonathan Oppenheim Award for Editing. Produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa, this film, narrated by Miranda July, explores the passionate lives and work of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through their striking and rare archival footage.

