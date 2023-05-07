Volkswagen launches the Vento GLI in Argentina

Manufactured in Mexico and built on the MQB platform, The new Vento GLI is presented for the Argentine market with a design with dynamic lines and well-defined surfaces that highlight its sportiness.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The front bumper features a “honeycomb” type front grille. in glossy black and red lines both on the grill and below the headlights, these being LED technology, with dynamic lighting. At the rear it has a robust bumper with dual exhaust outlets and the GLI badge integrated into the trunk.

It is equipped with a 230 HP 2.0 TSI gasoline engine that delivers 350 Nm of torque, 7-speed DSG box capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. It has the Start & Stop system with braking regeneration, new 18″ wheels with a “Phantom” design with red brake calipers and a “Multilink” rear suspension made up of a stabilizer bar, shock absorbers and coil springs developed to provide sporty performance. without sacrificing ride comfort.

2.0 TSI gasoline engine with 230 HP of power.



Martín Massimino, Commercial Director of the Volkswagen Group Argentina, He maintained: “The Vento GLI is, without a doubt, an exceptional vehicle that incorporates great technological advances to stand out in this segment but without neglecting the sporty DNA of the Volkswagen brand.”

Among its outstanding equipment, the new Vento GLI includes the “Active Info Display” system, a 10.25” digital dashboard and the “VW PLAY” with a 10” screen & “Wireless APP Connect”, as well as the new wireless charger that allows you to connect compatible smartphones without the need for cables. It also has front and rear parking sensors with a vision camera included and a keyless opening and ignition system called “Keyless entry & Go”.

“The Vento GLI is, without a doubt, an exceptional vehicle that incorporates great technological advances to stand out in this segment but without neglecting the sporty DNA of the Volkswagen brand.” Martín Massimino, Commercial Director of the Volkswagen Group Argentina.

It is equipped with heated front sport seats. being that of the electric driver and with memory and automatic climate control of two zones with diffusers for the rear seats. Includes LED ambient lighting, stainless steel sport pedal board, panoramic sunroof and a new leather-wrapped capacitive steering wheel with integrated paddle shifters and progressive electric steering, which allows cornering with less steering movement at high speeds and transforms into lighter steering and comfortable during everyday driving.

Regarding safety, this model obtained 5 Latin NCAP stars. and includes 6 airbags, electronic stability system (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control system (ASR), electronic differential lock system (EDL), tire pressure monitoring and fatigue detector .

Technology that accompanies the Vento GLI

It also has the new system “IQ.Drive”being the first VW model in Argentina with this set of technologies that includes:

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): The vehicle adapts to the traffic around it to maintain a constant speed without braking or accelerating, and helps prevent accidents by constantly adjusting its speed and distance to the vehicle ahead.

Vento GLI available in 5 colors.

• “Lane Assist”: The vehicle detects lane markings and, in the event of an involuntary departure, issues a warning. If the driver does not respond to the signal, the steering wheel will be gently turned to keep the driver safe on the road.

• “Travel Assist”: This system can keep the vehicle in the lane, the distance with respect to the preceding vehicle and a maximum speed previously established by the driver. It also includes predictive cruise control and a turn assist function.

• “Emergency Assist”: It can save lives in the event of a medical emergency as it detects the driver’s inability to continue driving. If no steering, braking or acceleration activity is detected, the system can keep the vehicle in the lane and slow it to a stop if necessary by activating the beacons.

Details in red on the grill, typical of the model.

• “Light Assist”: It consists of a camera installed in the interior mirror of the vehicle. This camera analyzes existing traffic and can detect nearby vehicles by switching from high beam to low beam, in order to avoid dazzling the driver ahead.

• Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert: The system detects and alerts with a signal in the mirror about the presence of vehicles in the blind spot. Additionally, Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns of an approaching vehicle when the car is in reverse.

The new Vento GLI is available in 5 colors: “Rising Blue” and “Kings Red”, both metallic, “Oryx White” and “Pure Grey” with solid effect and “Deep Black Perl” with pearl effect.



