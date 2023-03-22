ROME – Volkswagen together with the Italian national football teams. The agreement signed between the Italian division of the brand, as automotive partner, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) provides for a partnership for the two-year period 2023-2024 and will see the German brand alongside the blue teams (men’s and women’s) on the occasion of the most important international football events. The partnership between Volkswagen and FIGC will make its debut tomorrow on the occasion of the Italy – England match, scheduled in Naples, and will continue over the two-year period with all the blue teams of the various associated disciplines (futsal, beach soccer and e-sport).

“The national team identifies football that unites under the same flag, which ignites enthusiasm and emotions in each of us – said Andrea Alessi, director of Volkswagen Italia – A broad passion, shared and well present in our DNA as a popular brand, always at the I work to be able to offer everyone cars with the best technologies available. The agreement with the FIGC reinforces Volkswagen’s historic commitment to football, in Italy but also internationally”.

“It is an honor for the FIGC to once again link its brand with a prestigious brand like Volkswagen, which writes automotive history every day – added Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation – Innovation, quality and reliability are the characteristics that unite us and that we will enhance thanks to the activity of the blue national teams and by creating new projects. We look forward to writing a new story together, which we hope will be as successful as the unforgettable one from Germany 2006”.

A global stage such as football is an ideal tool for Volkswagen to promote its ID model range. completely 100% electric. The partnership also envisages the development of specific initiatives dedicated to involving the public and users of the brand, inviting them to follow the national team and participate in events by sharing the passion for the most beautiful sport in the world. (Maurilio Rigo)