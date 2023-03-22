Home Entertainment Volkswagen takes the field with the Italian national football team
Entertainment

Volkswagen takes the field with the Italian national football team

by admin
Volkswagen takes the field with the Italian national football team

ROME – Volkswagen together with the Italian national football teams. The agreement signed between the Italian division of the brand, as automotive partner, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) provides for a partnership for the two-year period 2023-2024 and will see the German brand alongside the blue teams (men’s and women’s) on the occasion of the most important international football events. The partnership between Volkswagen and FIGC will make its debut tomorrow on the occasion of the Italy – England match, scheduled in Naples, and will continue over the two-year period with all the blue teams of the various associated disciplines (futsal, beach soccer and e-sport).

“The national team identifies football that unites under the same flag, which ignites enthusiasm and emotions in each of us – said Andrea Alessi, director of Volkswagen Italia – A broad passion, shared and well present in our DNA as a popular brand, always at the I work to be able to offer everyone cars with the best technologies available. The agreement with the FIGC reinforces Volkswagen’s historic commitment to football, in Italy but also internationally”.

“It is an honor for the FIGC to once again link its brand with a prestigious brand like Volkswagen, which writes automotive history every day – added Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation – Innovation, quality and reliability are the characteristics that unite us and that we will enhance thanks to the activity of the blue national teams and by creating new projects. We look forward to writing a new story together, which we hope will be as successful as the unforgettable one from Germany 2006”.

See also  More than 3 million people petition to ask DC to remove Depp's ex-wife from "Aquaman 2" – yqqlm

A global stage such as football is an ideal tool for Volkswagen to promote its ID model range. completely 100% electric. The partnership also envisages the development of specific initiatives dedicated to involving the public and users of the brand, inviting them to follow the national team and participate in events by sharing the passion for the most beautiful sport in the world. (Maurilio Rigo)

You may also like

Archetype collection: an immersive experience between pop and...

AFFECTIVE MEMORY GUIDE CONCEPT OF STAND DECORTILES

see the differences and how to use it...

Colorful, authentic apartment with a décor full of...

New York, Hokusai’s “The Great Wave” submerged his...

Crispy chicken – super easy recipe to make

Shall we make Potato Gnocchi? – Panel therapy

Gol Linhas Aéreas announces changes in flights from...

Service inflation soars and puts more pressure on...

UBS wants to keep Credit Suisse’s IB as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy