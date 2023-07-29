VOLUME – Deliver melancholy new track ‘WINDOWS’!

Melancholic alternative rock with a social message: LAUTSTÄRKE releases new video single “window” to raise awareness about depression.





Depression is a serious issue that affects us all. People suffering from this mental illness find themselves in a state of perpetual hopelessness and are caught in a downward spiral that pulls them ever lower and threatens to engulf them entirely. Often people who suffer from depression do not show anything and have problems breaking out of this vicious circle or confiding in their fellow human beings. This serious social issue is the subject of the new video single “window” by the punk and alternative band volume from Euskirchen in Germany, who empathetically address this serious issue with this single and video release. The single was released today, July 28th, via NRT Records.

“window” impressively combines a stylistic melange of alternative rock and elements of the hamburg school. LAUTSTÄRKE once again prove their ability for continuous development and reveal further facets of their musical spectrum. The band skilfully combines intoxicating guitar riffs, driving drums and catchy melodies to create a unique sound that captivates the listener. With this new single, LAUTSTÄRKE show that they don’t rest on their laurels, but are constantly working on expanding their musical identity and breaking new creative ground. The visually appealing music video for “window” is also creative, which was staged and produced by guitarist Tobias Schönbeck and Hoever Film and captures the depressing mood of this melodic song in visual form.

After the release of the happy punk rock single “Schöner Tag” in January, the volume, consisting of André Dederichs (vocals & lyrics), Tobias Schönbeck (guitar), Marvin Jordans (bass) and Marco Rogowski (drums), show themselves to be a little different side by authentically dealing with a serious topic.

The founding of the Euskirchen-based band volume dates back to 2016. At that time the two guitarists Tobias Schönbeck and Tim Bielen were members of the band New Tape, but decided to break new musical ground. The band from Euskirchen completed their line-up with drummer Marco Rogowski, bassist Marvin Jordans and singer and songwriter André Dederichs and have since started working together on musical projects.

In the same year, they presented their first EP “Zurück Zu Dir”, which brought volume to the region. The band’s name couldn’t have been chosen more appropriately, because volume convince with their sovereign social criticism, melodic hymns and uncompromising rock songs, which are always powerful, but also don’t shy away from experimentation.

In 2020 volume released their debut album “Vom Morgen Afterwards” on their own, which enabled the band to perform numerous times in clubs, festival halls and at events and brought in favorable reviews from critics. The five punk rockers won the Big FM competition in 2020 as the best of a total of 900 participants, which gave the band a slot at the legendary Rock Am Ring Open Air. In the same year volume signed a long-term recording contract with the German independent label NRT-Records. Appearances at the Escalate Festival and other club shows cemented the reputation of this dynamic band.

In February 2022 volume finally presented their debut album “Vom Morgen Afterwards” in an extended deluxe version. The band stayed in the top 10 on the iTunes and Amazon charts for several weeks. In December of the same year, the EP “Zurück Zu Dir” was reissued, and with “Schöner Tag” on January 27th they laid the foundation for their forthcoming second album. Produced, mixed and mastered by Frederic Gieselbach, “Schöner Tag” is the perfect fodder for fans of Die Toten Hosen, Die Ärzte, Wizo and Serum 114. The accompanying video was directed and produced by guitarist Tobias Schönbeck and HOEVER Film.

With their new single and the accompanying video “window” volume reveal a somewhat quieter and more melancholic side, which is characterized by melodic catchiness and lyrical profundity. Fans of alternative rock with a penchant for lyrical depth should mark July 28, 2023 in red in their calendars, when “window” by volume will be released both as video and digitally on all major streaming platforms via NRT Records.

Band-Links:

The post VOLUME – Deliver melancholic new track “window”! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

