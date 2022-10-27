What if it was the electric car that made us save on bills? In fact, that’s what could happen to future customers of the EX90, Volvo’s new electric flagship to be unveiled on November 9, which will function as a true mobile powerhouse. In fact, it will be the first car of the brand to have support for bidirectional charging, with the possibility therefore also of returning energy to the network or recharging another battery-powered product.

The EX90 will allow customers to charge their cars when grid demand and prices are low and store that energy in the EV’s battery for later use, perhaps to power a dishwasher, or to light up their homes in expensive homes. peak hours of the day, thus saving on the bill. But also to recharge the electric bicycle when you are on the road or to connect an outdoor cooking device when you are camping. Lutz Steigler, Volvo’s senior manager for vehicle propulsion, told Automotive News Europe that, based on the energy pricing schemes adopted in Sweden last year, a cut of around € 500 per year would be possible. But the potential savings would rise to € 800 per year in places where the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) system is available, which allows the vehicle to communicate with the public electricity grid. In this case, in fact, the EX90 could return energy directly to the grid during peak hours through the public supplier, who could pay for the service with a direct credit to the customer’s account.

There are a number of legislative hurdles, though, and Volvo, Steigler said, is still determining in which markets it will be able to offer bi-directional charging. But the feature is expected to be available to EX90 owners “long before 2025”. In this regard, Volvo has announced that it will market the components necessary to start using the two-way charging functions, including an advanced wall box and a home energy management system. Other accessories will also be available, such as adapters for appliances and cables for charging other cars. “Our long-term intention is to reduce the number of charging cables a customer needs,” said Steigler. Ideally the goal is to have just one Mode 3 charging cable and a few adapters, eliminating the need for Mode 2 cables, which are the standard jumper cables currently supplied with most battery-powered cars.