MILAN – The Volvo Studio in Milan displays a car never seen before in Italy. The Volvo Recharge concept car, born in a time of virtual debuts in 2021 and blocked for a long time in China again due to limitations related to the pandemic, finds an ideal location in the cultural space successfully launched by Volvo Italia in the Porta Nuova area. In the background are the vertical forest, the skyscrapers of Piazzetta Gae Aulenti and the Biblioteca degli Alberi park in Milan.





The Volvo Recharge exhibition is an opportunity to see for yourself how the innovations proposed less than two years ago by the Swedish company’s planners and designers are quickly arriving on the brand’s standard models. The energy ecosystem in which the prototype is going to be inserted is exactly that traced by the future Volvo EX90 flagship, a large, exclusively electric seven-seater SUV due to hit the market next year.

The emblem of the new energy reality in which future Volvo models will be inserted is the bidirectional charging system. The car draws energy from the electricity grid during recharging but can also return it to play an active role in the distribution system, to power external loads, recharge other cars or an entire house. The technology is called by the experts vehiche-to-everithing and identified with the acronym V2X, the car connected to everything, therefore. In practice it means that the energy system, that of mobility and the innumerable information transmission functions made possible by wired and wireless Internet connections, place the car at the center of a completely new and fascinating scenario oriented towards sustainability.





The sustainable future is the theme that characterizes the design philosophy of the Volvo Recharge not only in the electric power supply, but also in the materials of biological origin or recycled, in the aerodynamics oriented towards maximum efficiency and in the construction of a life on board tailored to family (with a lot of space specially designed for the pet in the boot, also equipped with balls for the game and a dedicated bowl). The same common thread leads directly to the standard Volvo EX90, with attention to safety which also becomes an interesting way of interpreting the sustainability of the products.

The safety solutions of the new Volvos will include systems increasingly close to autonomous driving, so that we can quickly arrive at a future without accidents, monitoring the health and wakefulness conditions of the driver, if the car is still being driven a human being. Rooftop Lidar, which emerges from the windshield of the Recharge concept, will equip the Volvo EX90 with the ability to detect and recognize an obstacle or imminent danger over 250 meters away, according to data provided by Swedish experts.





Design oriented towards maximum aerodynamic efficiency and on-board well-being, safety indicated as a synonym of sustainability, because guaranteeing a future for the planet is nothing other than preserving the well-being of mankind, electrification intended as the achievement of zero emissions for all social and economic activities represent the cornerstones of the path opened at Volvo by the Recharge concept.

The electric flagship EX90 has the task of showing the first practical application. Subsequent models, also intended to be computers on four wheels, as well as cars, will have to gradually build the puzzle of the new mobility, fully integrated into an ecosystem based on energy from renewable sources, biological or completely recyclable materials and connectivity.