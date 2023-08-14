voted calmly and without setbacks

With complete peace of mind and without setbacks, the electoral process closed at 6:00 p.m. in the primary, open, simultaneous, and mandatory elections (PASO) that were held in the 135 municipalities of Buenos Aires, in which more than 13 million people were authorized to vote. citizens.

From the federal court of La Plata with electoral jurisdiction No. 1, in charge of Alejo Ramos Padilla, it was reported that “given the high number of lists -more than 1,600 and around 40,000 pre-candidates- and disputed categories -8 bodies in each ballot- the scrutiny will require more time than in previous opportunities”.

It was also specified that for the beginning of the scrutiny “we will wait for the people who were inside the polling stations to finish casting their votes at 6:00 p.m..”

In this sense, the magistrate explained that “the vote in the province of Buenos Aires was carried out with absolute tranquility” and added: “We had a day without complications.”

With 13,115,144 qualified voters who voted at 38,047 polling stations distributed in 6,145 voting establishments, the province of Buenos Aires represents 37% of all the votes in the country.

There will be classes in the schools where they voted

From the General Directorate of Schools of the Province of Buenos Aires they reported that this Monday there will be classes in the schools where the vote was taken this Sunday. And they indicated that a $12,500 bonus will be given to the cleaning staff to carry out the relevant tasks.

“Educational establishments will be sanitized and disinfected to open their doors normally. To meet this objective, through Resolution 3066/2023, the creation of a non-remunerative and non-refundable supplement of $12,500 was established for auxiliary education personnel to carry out the activities within their competence after the closing of the acts. elections on August 13 (Paso), October 22 (General Elections) and, eventually, November 19 (Second Round),” the agency said in a statement.

And he added: “It should be noted that the tasks involve ordering, cleaning and disinfecting all the spaces in the school building that have been affected by the holding of the elections (classrooms, toilets, common circulation spaces, etc.), including furniture. Said Resolution also establishes that the authorities of privately managed establishments must take the necessary measures so that the school day after the election is carried out at its usual time.

Bomb threat at a school in Temperley

In the town of Temperley of the Lomas de Zamora party, voting was interrupted at a college due to a bomb threat.

Faced with the threat, the judicial authorities who were there ordered the preventive eviction of the place. The ballot boxes ended up being guarded by the table authorities on the sidewalk, while the school facilities were checked.

Statements from Milei’s bunker: “We are receiving good numbers”

Bertie Benegas Lynch, pre-candidate for national deputy of the province of Buenos Aires in La Libertad Avanza, expressed his feelings prior to knowing the first results of the scrutiny.

“We are receiving good numbers, we want to be cautious for now and take the opportunity to thank the prosecutors,” said Benegas from the bunker located in Recoleta. We see that the cultural battle is having its effect in translating this into politics and changing 100 years of decadence”, he added.