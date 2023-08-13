voted for the Left and pointed against the IMF

In the midst of the 2023 open, simultaneous and mandatory primary elections (PASO) in Neuquén, the Leftist candidates voted this morning. Is about Angélica Lagunas and Andrés Blanco, candidates for Congress and Parlasur by FITU, y Patricia Jure, candidate to national deputy for the FIT. With a strong speech they pointed against the IMF and talked about inflation and cuts.

The candidate and the candidate of Myriam Bregman, who is running for president for the Left Front, highlighted the campaign of the militancy. Angelica Lagunas, pre-candidate for national deputy, was the first to vote at table 44 of Elementary School No. 180, accompanied by the Parlasur pre-candidates Andrés Blanco and Raúl Godoy.

“We are calling on the entire community to strengthen the fight that we are going to have ahead against the adjustment that will be deepened with the mandates of the International Monetary Fund”, manifested. «It is already clear what is coming: cuts in the health and education budget, adjustment in salariesinflation that pulverizes the wages of the working class and tariffs,” he said.

The candidate assured that it is the workers, women and youth “the only ones who tomorrow will find side by side fighting for their rights is the left.”

For his part, Andrés Blanco voted after 9 o’clock at Elementary School No. 103 and highlighted the militant campaign that was deployed throughout the province. “We achieved get our message across against the powerful and we received great recognition in the working class, women, youth, in the neighborhoods, among those who defend the environment,” he said.

Blanco stressed that “voting for the left is giving a clear message to the political power that is willing to pass the IMF adjustment with repression and death”. At the same time, repudiated the repression and the speeches condemning the social protest, after the events that happened this Thursday in CABA.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the FIT spoke about the security forces

On the other hand, the national deputy candidate for the FIT who leads Gabriel Solano as a pre-candidate for president, Patricia Jure, voted at school No. 56, located at Libertad 325, accompanied by her running mate Nicolás Mc Namara.

After casting his vote, Jure pointed out: “we are witnessing an electoral campaign where the candidates of power, the capitalistshave openly proposed a plan of adjustment and repression against the peoplewhile developing a policy in accordance with the IMF, one dollar and unstoppable inflation.

He took aim at the campaign by emphasizing the staging the role of security forces“liberating the area to organized crime, with victims of the working class itself like Morena, the doctor Juan Carlos and the femicide of Cecilia in Chaco ».

“It is a regime in decomposition that points its weapons against the democratic right to demonstrate, with messages of order, a heavy hand and repression that ended the life of Facundo Molares”, he guaranteed.

Jure concluded: “this framework of adjustment and repression was confronted by an extraordinary campaign from our list in the PASO of the FIT-U, which put into debate which left we need tkeeping in mind the times that are coming».





