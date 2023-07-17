Voyager – Fearless In Love

Publishing for over two decades Voyager music and are now preparing to finally go through the roof. The quintet from Perth, Australia, has always sounded a little different, mixing a wide variety of prog styles with retro charm and 80s chic. That even brought them to the big international stage in the spring: With a ninth place in the Eurovision Song Contest, they present their eighth studio album „Fearless In Love“which is even more catchy and even more complex.

Said Eurovision hit, “Promise”, is at the heart of the album and sums it up beautifully. In three compact minutes, Voyager span the arc from 80s synth pop to the big prog anthem to the brute breakdown with furious metallic hits. It shouldn’t be that much fun, but at the latest during the keytar solo the corners of the mouth go up. The Australians don’t miss out on humor, as their videos and performances show, but there’s some substance behind it. “Prince Of Fire”, for example, scores with a markedly rugged riff, which in turn harmonizes wonderfully with the synthetics. In addition, Danny Estrin’s character voice reigns supreme and refines this rock-hard ride accordingly.

“Gren (Fearless In Love)”, bouncer and title track in one, is also exciting. Semi-balladesque patterns spiral up to a mighty chorus, wonderfully cheesy and yet so charming. That shouldn’t really work either, but the good mood is contagious. In “Twisted” Voyager turn up the tempo a bit, exert a lot of pressure and still squeeze this idiosyncratic formula including a crisp guitar solo into a halfway radio-friendly format. “Ultraviolet” with Sean Harmanis from also Perth-based Make Them Suffer introduces cyber-breakdowns, shows itself to be technically adept and finally lets the guest roar the track in best metalcore manner.

Chaotic? Contradictory? All that, but also damn good and entertaining. Voyager are on the verge of perfecting their prog approach while shunning predictability in the process. “Fearless In Love” turns out to be even more poppy and catchy overall, but that’s only half the truth. Technical sophistication, furious intensity and grumpy heaviness are hidden behind this supposed façade, albeit served in wholesome portions. The Eurovision stage may give them additional attention, but it is more than deserved – an entertaining, always surprising and really good album from start to finish.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/14/2023

Available from: Season of Mist (Soulfood Music)

Website: www.voyagerau.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voyageraustralia

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

