VOYAGER – New album by the ESC participants + single “Prince Of Fire”!

Fearless, riff-heavy, genre-bending Perth band VOYAGER are back with their long-awaited eighth studio album ‘Fearless In Love’, due out July 14th via Season Of Mist.

On ‘Fearless in Love’ haunting vocals and soulful lyrics inspired by the glitz and glam of ’80s and ’90s movies overlay heavy guitar riffs and percussion in a sonic journey that pushes the boundaries of what fans of VOYAGER expect blows up.

Danny Estrin explains:

“Fearless in Love was written and recorded between 2020 and 2022. The writing process was very different from how we’ve done things in the past. As a result, the album is more cohesive and exciting with a cinematic feel, hailing back to gritty films of the 80s and 90s showcasing all the layers that make up Voyager. This album takes you on a ride through a dark city and leaves you on a more pensive, reflective note by the end.”

Check out the new single “Prince Of Fire” here:

VOYAGER enter the promised land with their new progressive synth metal anthem “Promise”. The quintet representing Australia in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take their synths and riffs to the world stage in May! “Promise” can be streamed anywhere

Tracklist:

1. The Best Intentions (3:48)

2. Prince of Fire (4:46)

3. Ultraviolet (4:16)

4. Dreamer (3:00)

5. The Lamenting (4:10)

6. Submarine (4:47)

7. Promise (3:04)

8. Twisted (3:54)

9. Daydream (3:09)

10. Listen (4:13)

11. Gren (Fearless in Love) (5:25)

Total: 44:32

Australian Headline Tour 2023

June 09 @ The Zoo in Brisbane

June 10 @ Stay Gold in Melbourne

June 16 @ Unibar in Adelaide

June 17 @ Rosemount in Perth

June 23 @ Metro Social in Sydney

June 24 @ Basement in Canberra

Line-up

Danny Estrin – Vocals, Keytar

Simone Dow – Guitars

Alex Canion – Bass

Scott Kay – Guitars

Ash Doodkorte – Drums

Band-Links:

