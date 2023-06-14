Home » VR Animation “Dandelion Era: Rust Storm” Premiere Immersive Experience Flight Adventure-International Online
Entertainment

VR Animation “Dandelion Era: Rust Storm” Premiere Immersive Experience Flight Adventure-International Online

by admin
VR Animation “Dandelion Era: Rust Storm” Premiere Immersive Experience Flight Adventure-International Online

A few days ago, the VR animation “Dandelion Era Rust Storm” appeared in the 8th China VR/AR Creation Screening Event and held its premiere ceremony.

poster

“Dandelion Era Rust Storm” adapts the fantasy literary work “Dandelion Navigator” into a VR film and television adaptation. By integrating virtual reality technology and film narrative techniques, it shows a vivid and dangerous fantasy on an alien planet blooming with huge dandelions. adventure trip. The film was also shortlisted for the “Best VR Work” in the Short Video Unit VR Works Screening of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.



In the film, the mysterious temple saint “Xin Rust” encounters a group of monsters alienated by spar during a mission. At a critical juncture, a little boy named Dan Di rescues Xin Ruo and goes deep into the bottom of the ruins with her , a fantasy adventure story about finding the lost spar collector. In the work, the audience will experience a thrilling and exciting flying adventure immersively in the Metaverse through VR wearable devices.

Audience Experience Video

It is reported that “Dandelion Era Rust Storm” is planned by Bandai Namco China, developed and produced by Shiguang Building Blocks, and released by VeeR. There are two versions of the film, a 10-minute dynamic version and a 21-minute viewing version, and supports Chinese, Japanese and English. At present, the film has officially landed in the offline VR experience stores of “Zero Space” nationwide.

See also  "Soul and ink", paper, pen and revolution

You may also like

China creates “strategic partnership” with Palestinian Authority

Progresar Scholarships: who is paid today June 14

CLOT x Nike Cork Dunk Latest Joint Shoes...

experts meet in Vienna to outline the future...

[Yunshang Lingnan]”Flag” fights for the Lotus Award Guangzhou...

Her car was left at a level crossing,...

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Beautiful Liannan with rich music

“The ticket should cost $350 to be viable”

Is there a chance of snow?

Vatican against Ultima Generazione for the glue on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy