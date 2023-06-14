VR Animation “Dandelion Era: Rust Storm” Premiere Immersive Experience Flight Adventure-International Online

A few days ago, the VR animation “Dandelion Era Rust Storm” appeared in the 8th China VR/AR Creation Screening Event and held its premiere ceremony.

poster

“Dandelion Era Rust Storm” adapts the fantasy literary work “Dandelion Navigator” into a VR film and television adaptation. By integrating virtual reality technology and film narrative techniques, it shows a vivid and dangerous fantasy on an alien planet blooming with huge dandelions. adventure trip. The film was also shortlisted for the “Best VR Work” in the Short Video Unit VR Works Screening of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.



In the film, the mysterious temple saint “Xin Rust” encounters a group of monsters alienated by spar during a mission. At a critical juncture, a little boy named Dan Di rescues Xin Ruo and goes deep into the bottom of the ruins with her , a fantasy adventure story about finding the lost spar collector. In the work, the audience will experience a thrilling and exciting flying adventure immersively in the Metaverse through VR wearable devices.

Audience Experience Video

It is reported that “Dandelion Era Rust Storm” is planned by Bandai Namco China, developed and produced by Shiguang Building Blocks, and released by VeeR. There are two versions of the film, a 10-minute dynamic version and a 21-minute viewing version, and supports Chinese, Japanese and English. At present, the film has officially landed in the offline VR experience stores of “Zero Space” nationwide.