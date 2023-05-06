VSL Releases Synchron Series Percussion Collection SYNCHRON-ized Percussion

VSL (Vienna Symphonic Library) released the Synchron series percussion collection SYNCHRON-ized Percussion, which can provide a wealth of carefully sampled instrument sounds, thus adding more flexibility and diversity to Vienna’s percussion sound library.

SYNCHRON-ized Percussion is a new sound library based on the VI Collection Percussion sound library, which includes a large number of instruments recorded in the Silent Stage of the Vienna No. 2 recording studio. The library contains six percussion packs that can be sold individually: timpani, drums, cymbals and gongs, mallets, bells and orchestral percussion. The data of the entire sample library has been recompiled, updated and optimized for the Vienna Synchron Player.

SYNCHRON-ized Percussion includes 130 instruments, all recorded with rigor and excellence at Silent Stage, Studio 2 in Vienna. All drums and percussion instruments can be placed anywhere in any acoustic environment and room, such as the one offered by Vienna MIR Pro 3D.

Each instrument comes with a specially tailored impulse response, making them ideally positioned for easy access to Vienna’s virtual Synchron Stage Vienna. Mixer presets include Far, Close, Classic, and with or without Synchron Player Included MIR convolution technology guarantees perfect sound “out of the box” and is compatible with the Hollywood-certified soundtrack stage in Vienna The acoustic placement of the Synchron Series instruments recorded on the larger Stage A of the

SYNCHRON-ized Percussion is divided into six separately-sold percussion packs that correspond to the instruments in the Synchron Percussion Packs, with identical mappings to facilitate swapping and experimenting with instruments from both families. In contrast to Synchron Percussion, the instruments in the SYNCHRON-ized Percussion collection were not only recorded in separate acoustic environments, but they were also different brands of the same instruments, with their own unique sonic signatures and played by different musicians, thus contributing to the VCL’s The percussion library adds even more flexibility and variety.

All instruments in SYNCHRON-ized Percussion offer a wide range of carefully sampled instrument articulations, including one-shots and static rolls with a variety of percussion, crescendo/decrescendo rolls, snaps and repeats, specific Depends on the style and variation each instrument should offer. Synchron Player’s hint feature makes it easy to find these pronunciations and provides a clear description of the available mappings.

The SYNCHRON-ized Percussion library has a special debut price: $299 (regular price: $415). Individual instrument packs start at $55. Upgrade from VI Series Collection Percussion and VI Singles: Starting at $21.

Official website information: https://www.vsl.co.at/en/Synchron_Series/SYzd_Percussion