VSL Releases Synchron Series Saxophone LibrarySYNCHRON-ized Saxophones

VSL (Vienna Symphonic Library) releases the Synchron series of saxophone sound libraries. Featuring soprano, alto, tenor, baritone and bass sax, recorded in Silent Stage, Studio 2, Vienna.

The SYNCHRON-ized Saxophones library features a variety of articulations in both symphonic and jazz styles, and the data of the entire sample library has been recompiled, updated and optimized for the Vienna Synchron Player. This results in greater flexibility, playability and liveliness, with features such as timbre tuning, time stretching and advanced real-time algorithms.

All five solo instruments in the series have been perfectly placed in Vienna’s virtual Synchron Stage Vienna, to which Vienna’s MIR-based Synchron Player convolution reverb can be added, with presets for close, classic and far Convolution and algorithmic reverb combination. Additionally, there are effects such as Smoke, Dark, Hard Compression or Smooth Delay for adjusting the mood of your performance or as a great starting point for tone creation. It is also possible to place the saxophone completely dry anywhere in the stereo field and add any reverb effect, such as the room reverb offered by Vienna MIR Pro 3D, by selecting a preset without any reverb or “MIR unprocessed”.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/PfYDWc_I1AQ)

Introductory specials for the SYNCHRON-ized Saxophones library: $205 (regular price: $310), plus $35 for upgrades from the VI Series Collection Saxophones and individual instruments.

Official website: https://www.bestservice.com/en/synchronized_saxophones.html?aid=CGz4O3upsnPCekix

