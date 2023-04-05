Mr. Vulpini is a tobacco and other vices store founded by three entrepreneurial friends, Danilo Assandri, Guido Cabrera and Santiago Azcona. Inspired by their travels around the world where they were able to visit similar stores and delve into the pleasure that these products offer. The brand was born with the idea of ​​providing a place where customers can find the best quality and variety of tobaccos and cigars. The result was the ideal store to get lost looking for gifts or surrender to some little treats that generate pleasure.

The first Mr. Vulpini store was located in the City of Mendoza. Thanks to the growing trend of buying tobacco to assemble that boosted this proposal, it has become one of the most visited places by Mendoza and tourists. Today it has a total of 5 stores, located in the Provinces of Mendoza, San Luis, and the recently opened store located in Vicente López, Buenos Aires. The projection for this 2023 is the sum of the Province of Tucumán, next to welcome Mr. Vulpini.

The three friends are regular consumers of the products they offer and are constantly training to deepen their knowledge about the world of tobacco, wine, whiskey, tea, among other products they sell. A strategy that guarantees the professional selection of each of the items available in each store.

Mr. Vulpini offers a wide range of high-quality products, both domestic and imported, including cigars from different sources, varieties of tobacco, hookahs, distillates, beers, loose tea, chocolates, and coffee. All the premises have an exclusive room conditioned to preserve the humidity of the tobacco.

The objective of Mr. Vulpini is to lead the market for the sale of premium products in an inclusive format, expanding nationally and internationally. With this dream in mind, in a short time he managed to expand from the interior until he reached Buenos Aires. The company also offers a franchise proposal that focuses on the selection of suppliers, products, market research, innovation, brand development, corporate communication and continuous support to its franchisees. The business is considered simple, with minimal risks and zero uncollectibility and its supply is centralized.

Its franchise model offers two formats:

Commercial premises: It is operated from a business with an average surface area, from 45/50 m2, concentrating all of our offer. Local gondola: Ideal for shopping centers and places of high concentration or circulation of public, offering characteristic products and those with the highest rotation.

Locales:

Vicente López: Miguel de Azcuénaga 1098, Vicente López, Province of Buenos Aires. Palmares Open Mall: Stand 31, Av. San Martín Sur 2875, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza. City: Av. España 744, City of Mendoza. Mendoza Terminal: Bus terminal station, Alberdi Street s/n North Wing, commercial premises 15, Guaymallén, Mendoza. San Luis Shopping: Av. Juan Gilberto Funes 260, room 36.