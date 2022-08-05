「TuTu Publishing」

In the autumn and winter of 2022, VVNK JANE PLUS escaped into another surreal world. With the context of “TuTu Publishing” Dodge Rabbit Publishing House, a virtual scene was constructed on the mezzanine of Grand Hotel Tulip 7 ½ hotel, which continued in a playful and absurd way. The romantic poetry of contemporary womenswear.

This seemingly non-existent hidden space seems to exist safely in reality, calm and enthusiastic, indulgent and restrained, with the drama concept of the Mezzanine Press, responding to the grandeur based on the times, and still able to escape into the fantasy world alone.

TuTu Publishing:《The Journalist Post》

Dodge Rabbit Press:JPSpecial Illustrated

Inspired by the surreal director Spike Jones’ fantasy film “Being John Malkovich”, “TuTu Publishing” conceived by VVNK JANE PLUS is between reality and imagination. It is a fictional anecdote and a real script. “TU” is the strange and mysterious Dodge Rabbit of the publishing house, and it is also “you” in French. Every “you” life drama.

Just like the artistic expression of film montage, everything is romantic and full of gorgeous conflicts. The specious affixes and graphics symbolize the imagery between now-here and no-where, looking for the order and reality of reality in the cracks. Beauty, maybe the narrative is in another space, but the story is still true.

“I Don’t Carrot All”

hotel mezzaninefashion statement

Starting from TuTu Publishing Dodge Rabbit Publishing House, VVNK JANE PLUS for Autumn/Winter 2022 will continue to build a dramatic female image with an eclectic design language. She is poetic, romantic and philosophical, blending with the mysterious, detached and elusive of surreal movies. of multiple characteristics. The Dodge Rabbit Publishing House located on the 7 ½ mezzanine level of the hotel expresses its eclectic indulgence and betrayal of reality. “Dodge Rabbit Dutch” as the main icon of this season, that is, her avatar, has a less friendly expression and a protruding large. The eyes reveal an attitude statement of “I Don’t Carrot All”.

In another parallel world published in “The Journalist Post”, color is the switch of emotions. The neutral palette’s smoky green, khaki brown mixed with carrot orange, apple jelly green, electric blue and other embellished colors instantly pull away from drama fashionable space. Free from the philosophical thinking of the world, inspired by the colonial style, the pattern of this season extracts the jacquard elements from the retro wallpaper and floor tile texture of the last century, and always declares that no matter the times change, as long as the indulgence beyond the hustle and bustle, stay alone beautiful.

The Art Of Menswear

exquisiteInterpretationofmen’s art

“Gentleman’s sense” and “military style” carry the aesthetic core of VVNK JANE PLUS this season, blending colonial charm and contemporary silhouette tailoring to create a sophisticated and comfortable occasion wardrobe. The suit is an iconic item. It draws on the gun lapel silhouette and wide-shoulder design from haute couture men’s clothing. It selects high-end materials such as classic houndstooth and corduroy. The herringbone texture is pure and full, and it outlines a timeless classic charm.

At the same time, the visual symbols of military sense run through it, extending from the shawl collar, drawstring, row hooks and other designs of the naval uniform of World War II. The silhouette with a sense of strength embellishes the iconic “T” and “U” pockets of this season, rendering rational and romantic in the toughness, which is also the brand aesthetic interpretation of Dressy Casual.

VVNK JANE PLUS reshapes the romantic image full of playfulness through the interpretation of surreal art. In the mezzanine space of metaphorical eclecticism, it may lead to the overlapping of narrative lines in multi-dimensional space, or it may be the perfect world that we try to approach infinitely. Which is true and which is false? Don’t care, life is a drama of change.