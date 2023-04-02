The Minister of the Interior of the Nation, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, admitted this Saturday that “The Frente de Todos is following the electoral strategy proposed by President Alberto Fernández”. A regular spokesperson for Kirchnerism in general, and for Vice President Cristina Kirchner in particular, Wado pointed out that Alberto Fernández, in his role as president of the Justicialista Party, defined that “there is a STEP to define candidacies”a situation that would force the ruling party to go to the primaries “with two formulas”.

The minister avoided pointing out that from Kirchnerism they were made, and continue to be made, all possible efforts to get Fernández to give up his re-election bidprecisely the cause of this situation in which Kirchnerism would be forced to have to face a STEP that it did not foresee, since it aspired for Cristina Kirchner to be the one to define the candidacies without going to the polls.

In radio statements, De Pedro explained that from the Frente de Todos “we are in a process of understanding how to get to the PASO.” “Today what is inside the rest of the actors is go to a STEP with two formulas“, he admitted.

In this sense, the official mentioned that it is a “defined scenario” by the president, who made the decision to reach the PASO with two formulas as president of the Justicialista Party. “That is the scenario defined by President Alberto Fernándezlast year, when many sectors of the Frente de Todos proposed different alternatives and he, as president of the Justicialista Party, defined that we get to this instance,” he explained.

And he added: “With which today we are following the strategy proposed by Alberto Fernández: that the STEP are used to define the candidacies of the Front“.

Consulted by the electoral board of the Frente de Todos, which had its first meeting on March 16, the minister indicated: “The dialogue process continues. Maybe without a photo, but keep going.”

Along these lines, he explained that said dialogue process “still has time” because “the terms of the electoral law are missing.” “There is a process of dialogue within the Front regarding what are the steps to follow. So, as there are still some deadlines for the electoral law, it still gives us a little more time, this dialogue process still has time“, he claimed.

In addition, he qualified that it is “a normal dialogue process”. “It is taking place between members who went to the table of the Frente de Todos and that we agreed that there are those responsible for conducting the dialogue. With which today, we are in a normal dialogue process,” he explained.

In another section of the interview, the Minister of the Interior argued that the discussions in the ruling coalition are about “how to order people’s lives”. As he explained, this need for order is due to the “disorder” caused by the management of Mauricio Macri. “Macri came, generated a transfer of resources to the most thriving sectors that messed up the lives of, at least, the middle class and the lower class. With which, for us this is the discussion,” he argued in this regard.

In this sense, he referred to the arrival of the pandemic, the war and the drought as reasons that made it difficult to “reorder people’s lives.” However, he stated that “we could have done things differently as well.” “We promised to put people’s lives back in order in 2019 and the pandemic, war and drought arrived, but we could also have done things differently, with better results trying to redistribute, making a greater effort in all areas of government“, he stated.

“What we ask today is to make an effort so that this pain when one sees the numbers of poverty be transformed into concrete policies that change the reality of people“concluded the minister.

