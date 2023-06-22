“Wado” De Pedro confirmed that he will be the candidate of Kirchnerism: “I want to be President”

Almost at half past six in the afternoon this Thursday, the Minister of the Interior Wado de Pedro released the video on social networks in which he announced his presidential candidacy to compete on August 13 in the Paso de Unión por la Patria.

“I deeply love my country. It is necessary to return to represent and defend the federal country. Let’s recover the hope and pride of being Argentine. I want to be your president, the president of all Argentine families,” De Pedro said in the video, in which he did not mention Juan Manzur as his running mate.

Before, the official was at the headquarters of the Argentine Industrial Union, where he was received by its owner, Daniel Funes de Rioja. Leaving the meeting, he said that he discussed the development of industries in the provinces and “about the role of SMEs.”

“I always said that I am available, I am one of those who wants to be but always prioritizing agreement and consensus. It takes a little more”, replied Pedro, to go to a meeting with the CGT, at the headquarters of the truckers union.

These meetings took place on a day marked by the version of the “Wado de Pedro-Juan Manzur” presidential formula.

The first versions began to circulate early on social networks, to the point that there was talk of an “imminent announcement by Cristina Kirchner.” But it was only in the afternoon when the Wado presidential formula of Pedro-Juan Manzur was presented as a fact by the governor-elect of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo, and by the Kirchnerist national deputy, Hugo Yasky.

“It is confirmed,” Yasky told the C5N channel, at a time when Jaldo celebrated the pairing to compete on August 13 in the Unión por la Patria internships with a tweet: “accompanying Wado de Pedro and Juan Manzur as pre-candidates to President and Vice President of the Nation. For a great, supportive and fair Argentina. This is the formula that represents all the provinces of the country, and that the interior and Tucumán are going to support,” Jaldo wrote.

The governor (who has just dealt an electoral beating to Together for Change with Manzur as head of the campaign) said that this formula has the support of the majority of the Peronist and allied governors.

Also on social networks, Yasky published what will be the first Unión por la Patria campaign poster: “Wado&Manzur&Cristina&Argentina”.

“It is a concerted action that we come out with different references to promote” the Wado-Manzur formula, said Deputy Yasky.

The pronouncements of Yasky and Governor Jaldo, who were joined by the national senator for Tucumán, Pablo Yedlin, were awaiting confirmation from De Pedro, Manzur and Cristina Kirchner. Nor has a pronouncement from Sergio Massa’s Renovation Front been known until now.

“We accompany and congratulate dear Governor Juan Manzur for being the vice-presidential candidate who will accompany Wado de Pedro, our presidential candidate. There are 2023! This formula represents a Federal Argentina, inclusive, with a future and for everyone,” Yedlin wrote.

Simultaneously with the growing versions of the “Wado-Manzur” formula, two governors visited President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada. Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero) and Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), according to reports, asked President Fernández to intercede with Daniel Scioli, so that the ambassador in Brazil lowers his presidential candidacy for the “Unidos Triunfaremos” sector.

The Governors League ruled two weeks ago in favor of Peronism offering a “unity list” or “consensus.” The same position was adopted days later by the Board of Directors of the CGT.

Next Saturday at midnight the deadline for the registration of the candidates who will contest the PASO on August 13 expires.

At the same time, a meeting held in the office of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau, was reported, in which Sergio Massa, as head of the Renewal Front, and Máximo Kirchner participated.

The figure of Manzur, as head of the interior among his peers the Peronist governors, was confirmed on Sunday the 11th, with the electoral victory in Tucumán, with almost 60 percent of the votes.

Tucumán is the sixth province on the electoral roll and the head of a region with a hard vote for Peronism. The governors of the Norte Grande are convinced that Peronism has consolidated some 15 points there over the historic 40 at the national level, so any electoral strategy must contain them.

That Sunday the 11th at night, Jaldo, elected governor, and Manzur, received Wado de Pedro.

“Obviously yes, any leader in Peronism that one proposes to occupy a place will say yes; that is natural in our political space, ”Manzur replied when asked by the press if he would agree to be the Interior Minister’s running mate.

The Tucuman president added that “we must be a little cautious” and “the best we can offer” will be sought in terms of candidacies for the electorate; (De Pedro) is one of the great leaders of Peronism. Everyone knows the love and appreciation I have for him, but you have to wait a bit,” said Manzur. Yesterday, the outgoing governor of Tucumán visited Cristina Kirchner in her office in the National Senate. The formula under construction was finally sealed.