Wagner's "wordless version" of "The Ring" debuted in Shencheng and unveiled the new Philharmonic season Two generations of music masters "relay" left the most precious gift





Caption:“Wordless Version” “The Ring” debuts in Shanghai Photo by Chen Yulin

Wagner’s operas are known for their large lengths, especially “Big Mac”-level works like “The Ring of the Nibelung”, which require a four-night “marathon” to be fully performed, which makes many people want to enter the opera. audiences are discouraged. Tonight, the opening concert of the 2022-2023 music season of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra was staged at the Shanghai Grand Theater, but it chose to let the audience interpret Wagner in another way.Artistic director Zhang Yi leads the Philharmonic Orchestra to present Lorraine Maazel’s “Wordless Version” for Shencheng music fans”“The Ring of the Nibelung”, Zhang Yi, who had witnessed Mazel’s performance of this masterpiece and was deeply shocked, said frankly: “I hope to share this precious gift in my memory with the audience through the baton and show it. The musical essence of this opera also allows the audience to interpret Wagner and approach Maazel in another way.”This is also the “wordless version” of “The Ring” for the first time in Shanghai.

In order to prepare for this performance, Zhang Yi spent several weeks in the rehearsal hall. The day before the performance, he posted a group photo with Mazel backstage at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing in 2013 on his Moments. In the photo, Zhang Yi is like a little fan of star chasing, leaning on the armrest of the sofa. He is in the same frame as the idol, smiling brightly and contentedly, while Mazel, who is sitting firmly in the C position, is cooperating with his head sideways and doing A gesture of appearance. Those were two performances that made Zhang Yi fresh in memory and surging: “I watched two performances in a row. Mazel brought 12 musicians from the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and joined hands with the National Centre for the Performing Arts Concert Hall Orchestra to form a hundred performances. The Yuren Band made it an unforgettable night for everyone in the audience. His understanding of Wagner and his handling of “The Ring” came naturally.”

Caption: A group photo of Zhang Yi and Mazel

The German composer Richard Wagner started in 1848 and lasted for more than 20 years. He composed and wrote the script based on Nordic legends, and personally created the masterpiece “The Ring of the Nibelung”. The works include four complete sets of operas, “Rhinegold”, “Valkyrie”, “Siegfried” and “Twilight of the Gods”, which completely tells a tragedy caused by “The Ring”. Nearly 16 hours of sensory experience, a huge plot structure spanning the three realms, a coherent symphonic texture and extraordinary harmony innovation make the German-born “The Ring” stand out in the 19th century, when French opera was in vogue and became an epoch-making “aircraft carrier class”. “A classic.

Caption:Photo by Chen Yulin at the performance of “The Ring without Words”

Wagner’s bold reform of traditional opera music in the work is particularly interesting – he insists that music must obey the principle that the content of the drama needs to be created, and expands the orchestra to make its expressiveness a level higher, through a surprising number of “dominant motives” The implantation and application of the band makes the band one of the important responsibilities for explaining the content of the plot. Therefore, after Maazel adapted it into a “wordless version” of a large-scale orchestral suite, even without lyrics or scenery, the pure symphonic interpretation still retains the breathtaking artistic sense of the opera itself.

Maazel’s adaptation of “The Ring” is worthy of painstaking efforts. Since he was commissioned by the Wagner Foundation in the 1960s, he has devoted himself to the creation of the “wordless” version of “The Ring”, spending twenty It took more than a few years to complete this work in the 1980s. The most amazing thing is that all the notes and melodies in the “wordless version” “The Ring” are from Wagner’s “The Ring”, and even the order of the four sets has not changed, but it will take 16 hours to perform. The complete work is condensed into 75 minutes, and the suites are seamlessly connected without any sense of inconsistency. Zhang Yi was amazed: “Maazel’s familiarity with Wagner’s The Ring can be said to be very clear.”

Although this is not the first time Zhang Yi has directed the “wordless version” of “The Ring”, his excitement is still evident, he said with emotion: “In 2013, when I saw Mazel, I did not expect this to be his last time. On the Chinese stage, I didn’t expect him to pass away in a hurry in the second year. Although I knew that I would perform this work sooner or later, I didn’t expect it to be so fast.” In 2016, in tribute to Mazel, Zhang Yi held the baton in Beijing. The China National Symphony Orchestra completed the “wordless version” of “The Ring”. After a lapse of 6 years, he brought Philharmonic to present this work in Shencheng, Zhang Yi said: “Whether it is for symphony fans, or people who especially love Wagner, the ‘wordless version’ of The Ring is a precious gift. A gift not to be missed.”

