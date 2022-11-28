Home Entertainment Waiting for Christmas in beauty with Advent calendars
Waiting for Christmas in beauty with Advent calendars

It’s now a custom, the arrival of Christmas is marked with Advent Calendars and beauty ones are increasingly numerous (and in demand). The choice is wide and for all budgets, from the most luxurious ones of prestigious brands to the more accessible ones. The Calendars are also an opportunity to discover the various products of a brand, in fact, inside them you will find mini, travel size and full-size products for skincare, make-up and perfumes. Here are some.

