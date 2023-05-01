Waiting for the Met Gala, numbers and protagonists of the most glamorous evening in New York

Listen to the audio version of the article

“There is no such thing as ‘one more time’. There is only the future. I hate the past. Especially my past »: Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his aphorisms and this is certainly among the most problematic for anyone who has to deal with his priceless legacy. Four years have passed since his disappearance on February 19, 2019, which perhaps constitutes the right time for a tribute. A tribute that could not have taken any other form than an exhibition at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York, dedicated to Anna Wintour, the powerful director of Vogue Us and a great friend of Lagerfeld.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, curated by Andrew Bolton, expert curator of the Costume Institute, will be open to visitors from 5 May (and in the new issue of Domenica del Sole 24 Ore an article by Giulia Crivelli talks about it in depth), but on the evening of May 1, as the first Monday of the month, the museum entrance on Fifth Avenue will shine with the shots of photographers busy immortalizing the famous guests of the even more famous Met Gala. New York City’s most glamorous evening – so much so that it has been renamed “the East Coast Oscars” – is actually a fundraising event intended for the Met itself, invented by then director Eleanor Lambert in 1948, but has become global when it was organized by the two historic directors of Vogue, Diana Vreeland first and Anna Wintour starting in the mid-nineties.

Last year, for example, about $17.5 million was raised. A figure reached thanks to the considerable amount of the fee asked of guests to be able to sit at one of the coveted tables, which this year reached the record figure of 50 thousand dollars, against 30 thousand last year. But wanting to pay to be able to participate in the evening is not enough: only the last word of Anna Wintour (who took into consideration the observations of her co-hosts this year, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa) decrees the final guest list. A list, according to the US press, made up of around 400 guests this year, top-secret until they appear on the red carpet. Peering on Instagram, you can find some clues: for example, as she herself wrote in her account, a figure very close to Lagerfeld, Ines de la Fressange, was not invited, even if the reason for the exclusion is not known.

But more than the characters, it is often the clothes worn by them – which interpret the theme of the exhibition – that are the real protagonists of the Met Gala: last year, for example, Kim Kardashian’s choice to participate in the evening dressed in the historic Jean Louis dress worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing “Happy Birthday Mr President” for John F. Kennedy in New York in 1962. A very delicate dress, in terms of workmanship and age, which seems to have suffered damage due to this release. In 2019 Lady Gaga changed four spectacular dresses, all by Brandon Maxwell, along the way that would have led her to the Met steps.

Rihanna in 2018 with a dress by John Galliano

In 2015 it was Rihanna’s baroque dress, signed by Guo Pei, the most photographed, a record that was repeated in 2018 when the singer wore a “papal”-inspired dress signed by John Galliano. The duo in tartan and kilt formed by Sarah Jessica Parker (fixed presence at the Gala) and the late stylist Alexander McQueen, in 2006, was also unforgettable. Ten years earlier, at the beginning of the Wintour era, Lady Diana also arrived at the Met, in Dior , and Gianni Versace together with his sister Donatella and Naomi Campbell. A combination, the one between stylist and celebrity-muse, which has appeared many other times, from Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino with Glenn Close last year to Alessandro Michele, former creative director of Gucci, with Jared Leto. Lagerfeld himself entered the Met with Kate Bosworth in 2008 and in 2011 with Blake Lively.