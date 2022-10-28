Author: Hu Chuanhai (former editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief of “Calligraphy” magazine)

Yan style calligraphy is an important aesthetic style in Chinese calligraphy. The ancient, clumsy, heavy and vast atmosphere are the most important artistic features of Yan style calligraphy. The calligrapher Wang Limin’s calligraphy is known for Yan Kai. His Yan Kai is based on “The Story of Magu Xian Tan” and “Yan’s Temple Stele”. He Shaoji’s understanding of the style of Yan is based on He Shaoji’s understanding of the style of Yan. .

He described his calligraphy inheritance: “Writing a book is not a pain, and it is free to write in front of the gates of Duke Lu, Beihai, Dongpo, and Yuansou.” Wang Limin’s writing speed is not very fast, but he emphasizes turning, setbacks, empty and real, Rigidity changes. His regular script strokes are strong and powerful, the ink color is thick and black, and the contrast is strong, which not only condenses the essence of the face, but also has his own understanding of the ancient classics. And Wang Limin’s cursive more absorbed the characteristics of Weng Tong and the manuscripts. Different from his block script works, cursive script has the characteristics of being relaxed, spontaneous, and full of atmosphere. It can be said that his aesthetic taste and spiritual world are inherited from Yan Zhenqing, He Shaoji, Weng Tonghe and others.

Wang Limin is also a poet. Poetry and calligraphy have a high degree of consistency in expressing thoughts, wills and emotions. Poetry supports structure with rhythm, changing in rhythm. With rhythm, poetry has life. Calligraphy is also rhythmic, and the “three folds” in “one twist and three twists” contain changing rhythms. There can be countless “folds” in one stroke of calligraphy. It can be said that calligraphy and poetry are the two wings of Wang Limin’s artistic creation and complement each other.

In “Dongcun Nostalgia”, Wang Limin wrote:

It is in the east of Cuiyan at the foot of Zhoushan Mountain, and the poet hangs Dong Gong for thousands of years.

Taniguchi’s leisurely clouds dissolve historical relics, and the forest shoots shine in the fresh air at night.

The mountains have righteousness and the bones are preserved, but the flowing waters are unable to send tired Hongs.

The white-headed loess cover of the cliffs, wake up the eyes and taste the old red.

Wang Limin was moved by Dong Hubing’s straight writing character, the so-called “righteousness in the mountains”. Today there are pokers to pay their respects. Although the flowing water can’t pay tribute, but on the Loess Plateau, “Old Lai Hong” is still telling Dong Hu’s integrity. The upright and righteousness reflected in this poem is highly consistent with Wang Limin’s drive to learn Yan Zhenqing’s calligraphy. In his “Zaiye Pogong Temple”, Wang Limin’s respect for the sages is fully revealed:

The southern sky meets the sea and Hai Boming, and the white bird floats in the air and adjusts its wings lightly.

A few degrees of soft sand warms both feet, and a thousand-year-old Leng Shi sighs in a lonely voice.

The red dust is like a mess across the shore, and the blue-eyed view of people is unique.

Mr. Po invites Yu Pavilion to rest, and the coconut wind is accustomed to reciting the former alliance.

In “Cold Stone” and “Lonely Voice”, Dongpo responded with “You Qing” and “Blue Eyes”. The author obeys Su Dongpo’s optimistic attitude towards life. The author imagines talking with Su Dongpo in the pavilion, and the hearts of the two people are connected across thousands of years. Just as Zhu Guangqian’s “On Poetry” said: “All art must have the realm of poetry in its subtlety. We even say that a person, a thing, a state of matter, or a piece of natural scenery contains poetry.” If Wang Limin’s calligraphy is “preserving the Tao”, then his poems are “allegory”. His poems not only have the characteristics of strong classical poetry, but also make us feel the eruption and agitation of emotions.

Wang Limin’s articles are his life records of “seeking the truth”. True feelings, true meaning, true interest, and true beauty are the realm of life he pursues. In “Children’s Interests in Calligraphy and Painting”, he recorded such a fragment: “The noon sun is warm and warm, under the eaves, I use a few stones to press paper, neatly write a few lines of Tang poetry, and then use a small wine cup to hold a few drops of water, mix The pigments used in the paintings of good grandma, according to the artistic conception of Tang poetry, painted a few small landscapes. After my grandma pasted it, I would stand in the courtyard and enjoy it carefully. Naturally, I was full of ambition and pursed my lips. One year, my mother took my father’s old The black cloth shirt cut a knee-length gown for me, and said: If you have ink on your hands, just wipe it with your clothes, so as not to be like a mouse with tattooed eyebrows every day.” In the plain narrative, we feel the author’s writing, singing and dancing in his childhood. Joy, in the comfort of splashing ink, it seems that the wit of the future has also planted the seeds here. There is such a description in “The Story of Feeding Ducks in the River in the Clouds”: “Looking in the direction of Xiaoming’s finger, there is a slightly raised sandbar in the river. There are several deciduous trees on the island, weeds are scattered under the trees, and rocks are dotted. , just like the realistic version of Ni Yunlin’s “Ting Shu Yao Cen Picture”. Just as I was admiring the wildness of this island, there was suddenly a ‘quack-quack-quack’ duck croaking from the back of the sandbar. Less After a while, a white-headed duck led the group of ducks around from the west end of the sandbar. On the ice, the ducks held their heads high and walked lightly, lining up in the footsteps of penguins. It’s funny and cute. The duck in the front flaps its wings from time to time, and turns back and yells at the outdated companion.” This anthropomorphic description makes people feel friendly. Ease of depiction, casual touches, what we see is the author’s profound skills, which reminds me of Zhou Ji’s comment on Su Dongpo: “Dongpo is not very hard on everything, ancient writing, calligraphy, and painting are all good.” Sometimes it is too much. Deliberately but not out of good works. Only in this seemingly casual touch can reveal the true temperament of the author, that is, the “taste”, “interest”, “meaning”, “flavor” and “feeling” pursued in traditional culture. Wang Limin wrote books, wrote poems, and wrote essays, which originated from his philosophy of living in peace and happiness. In his “My Home Study”, we can read such a scene: “In the hut, there is a bed, four belongings, plus some supplies, it is not only a bedroom and a study, but also a kitchen and dining room, and the guests come. Naturally, it is also used as a living room. It can be said that the house has been fully used. Our generation is financially strapped, with limited conditions, young people get married, and it is common for young people to get married. Everyday, my wife and I have a tacit understanding, and we mostly take turns at home. Sitting in front of a desk, reading, writing, drawing, or preparing lessons and correcting homework is also very warm and comfortable, and the regret of not being able to dream of a study is naturally relieved. Sometimes I stare at the neatly stacked books in the bookcase, in a trance It seems to have become a ladder to climb up. I think this dwelling is not a study, but it is more useful than a study, and the charm I will never forget.” Perhaps, only those who have a deep sense of the true meaning of life can write Come up with words that have such a taste of life.

