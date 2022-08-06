ALL BEINGS opened its first offline store on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai, and exclusively released the Shanghai limited series “ALL BEINGS is a swimming pool” here, kicking off a summer carnival party. The core concept of ALL BEINGS’ first offline store is to build an open experience space facing the city streets, make friends with the surrounding shops and neighbor brands, and jointly build a young, energetic and emotional community.

In terms of space, in order to meet the needs of the brand’s diversified activities in the future, all retail facilities use movable and replaceable parts, and the rotatable installation display surface gives the space a different atmosphere, which can maximize the display of goods in the hot season. In the off-season, the sales area can be transformed into a space full of exhibition functions. While displaying products flexibly, you can also change the material of the display rack to show different atmospheres. The combination of mirror walls and installations can transform the space into “infinite dimensions”, which maximizes the level of merchandise and the interest of space.

In addition, the brand is especially inspired by the summer swimming pool, using water polo as the medium, combined with various elements of immersive experience such as beach scenes, light sports, desserts, etc., to prepare a summer pool party for people, and this time The Shanghai limited series also brings a variety of interesting summer items. From August 5th to 14th, ALL BEINGS created an immersive beach scene in the Yuxiang area next to the store, and regularly held a ball game. The winner will receive a limited series of products opened in Shanghai, and the cooperation with Fluffy will be fast. Flash ice cream also brings limited flavor ice cream.

ALL BEINGS Shanghai

1F101-1, No. 1429, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai