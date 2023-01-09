Emiliano Ponzi, a well-known Italian illustrator, recently presented his first solo exhibition “Day Dreamer – breaking latest news of Another World” in Greater China on the first floor of Sun Ke Villa, which has a history of nearly 100 years in Shangsheng Xinsuo, and MARVIS exclusively supported it In this exhibition, together with artists, we will create a dreamland of exotic wonderland decorated with phantoms. By gradually dissecting the journey breaking latest news of the core of creativity, the exhibition displays more than 60 classic works of this illustrator known as “one of the most important contemporary illustrators”, including the first presented art sculptures, presenting the imprints of time and modern A different world of modern weaving. At the same time, under the premise of respecting the centuries-old space of Sun Ke Villa, the exhibition displays the works of artists in a more modern way, breaking the limitations of time and space, allowing the old and the young to meet and communicate.

In addition, the artist was inspired by the character Mad Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” (Mad Hatter), creating a furry wonderland dotted with illusions for MARVIS, and its iconic artistic toothpaste cap is transformed into a dream The whimsy is amplified by the switches, surrounding mirrored installations and plush grass. It is reported that this exhibition will last until March 5th, and interested friends should not miss it.