Walk into Blue Bottle Coffee’s new Shanghai Panlong Tiandi Store

Blue Bottle Coffee’s fourth store in mainland China, Panlong Tiandi Store, will officially open on April 28. Between the old house and the new house, the brand-new Panlong Tiandi store has constructed layers of tradition and modernity. The new store is built by CHAOS PROGRAM. The store contains three completely different spaces – a century-old house, a new home and a gathering space. The unique coffee scene is designed according to the style characteristics of each area, and interspersed with common elements.

A century-old courtyard-style wooden house along Shizi Main Street is named after the “Jianyuan” where Shen Quan, a famous calligrapher in the Qing Dynasty, once lived in Panlong as a commemoration. The bar counter and retail area of ​​the Blue Bottle Coffee store are set in the front area of ​​the ancient house, which is the main house, and the two rooms facing the courtyard in the back area are used as seating areas, echoing the “front shop and back house” formed by the commercial prosperity of the houses in Panlong Town. “Typical pattern. The new residence is located across the street from the ancient house, backed by the water system that passes through the entire ancient town. The façade made of glass sliding doors in the new residence keeps the rest corridor along the river transparent and open, allowing customers to walk freely between the ancient street and the ancient river . The seating area on the west side of the ancient house is located on the side of the stage square, the most important public gathering space in the ancient town. Combined with the original rest pavilion and camphor tree, Blue Bottle Coffee has set up some circular seating areas here.

Blue Bottle Coffee also integrates the aesthetic style of living in the water town into the interior decoration of the building and seating furniture, making the simplicity and modernity intertwined. Originating from the observation of traditional Jiangnan aesthetics, Blue Bottle Coffee maintains the old wooden structure of “wearing the bucket and lifting the beam” in the ancient house. The old-fashioned ebony wood is matched with the contemporary stainless steel interface, and the color corresponds to the traditional Jiangnan white walls and black tiles are a high-contrast collocation. Two kinds of warm white wall paints, smooth and rough, set off the old and new interfaces respectively, creating a remote dialogue between the old and the new in space.

Blue Bottle Coffee Panlong Tiandi Store

Room SD131, No. 3, Lane 177, Panding Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, Room SD122, No. 6, Lane 177, Panding Road

Business Hours: 09:00 – 22:00