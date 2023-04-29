Walk into CASETiFY “Imagination Everyday” Art Exhibition·Shanghai | Hypebeast

This month, CASETiFY presents a special themed event called “Daily Imagination”, which opens a wonderful dialogue between daily life and art. Together with many domestic and foreign artists, it invites consumers to re-examine and imagine daily life from a unique perspective. Have a sharper observation and appreciation for the seemingly ordinary details of life.

From April to June, the CASETiFY “Imagination Everyday” art exhibition will be held successively in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

It is reported that this CASETiFY “Fantasy Daily” Art Exhibition Shanghai Station will be open to the public from April 29th to May 7th. Inspired by the most common life phenomenon of Shanghainese, drying bed sheets in old alleys, many artists at home and abroad are invited Turn the daily household items such as “sheets” into a creative and artistic canvas, and carry out a daily visible and unexpected creation. Nearly 50 pieces of “sheet” creations by 16 domestic and foreign artists will be released at the exhibition site. These works not only show the artists’ ability to think and explore, discover and imagine the daily life, but also convey a dynamic attitude towards life to the audience.