HypeArt is holding the “NOISY REALITY” exhibition in New York, featuring the works of four talented emerging artists, Meguru Yamaguchi, Heather Benjamin, Eny Lee Parker and B. Thom Stevenson, bringing art including painting, sculpture, mixed media and furniture design The works, capturing the ever-changing landscape of New York City through their unique perspective, present the energy of the city.

Brooklyn-based artist Meguru Yamaguchi draws inspiration from the philosophy of Matsuo Basho, the Japanese Edo-period haiku artist recognized as a key figure in bringing the haiku form to its peak, to create ephemeral sculptures that capture trends in modern society, Emphasizes the importance of being aware of the nuances in our environment and adapting to them in order to remain relevant and connected. His iconic Awakenings series, characterized by angular brushstrokes and fluid lines, represent the need to adapt and change in an ever-evolving world. Through his work, Yamaguchi emphasizes the importance of sensing the nuances of our environment and adapting to them in order to remain relevant and connected.

Heather Benjamin’s artwork also reflects the emotional and psychological landscape of New York City. Inspired by the exaggerated female figures in Sailor Moon, including body parts and abstract surrealism, Heather Benjamin’s work often features female figures in unconventional shapes, conveying a sense of duality, representing The complex emotions and experiences of living in a city that can be both inspiring and challenging. Heather Benjamin invites viewers to explore their own emotions through her own honesty and vulnerability that resonates.

Eny Lee Parker’s furniture pieces reflect the diversity and richness of New York culture, drawing inspiration from natural landscapes and Frankish motifs. Her use of materials such as glass, wood and mixed fabrics, as well as her incorporation of ancient craft methods, demonstrate a deep respect for the city’s history and heritage. Her miniature clay sculptures serve as models for life-size objects, reflecting her attention to detail and dedication to creating functional works of art.

Influenced by the scarecrows in his hometown of Massachusetts, artist B. Thom Stevenson has created a series of mixed media works in his “SCARECROW” series, using different combinations of humanoid forms. Reflecting the diverse and multiple identities of New York City, these works imbue the city with vibrancy and energy in their forms, textual elements, and visual directions. B. Thom Stevenson’s work opens up a self-reflective discussion on the visual aspects of language as a means of communication and the role of language in existing between subcultures.

The “NOISY REALITY” exhibition will continue until April 20th, showing the multicultural and fast-paced lifestyle of New York City through abstract and diary-style works, and also providing people with information in the bright colors, special textures and shapes of these works of art. Exploding cities provide a breathing space.