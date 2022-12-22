Randomevent Chengdu flagship store follows the brand’s consistent bold and inclusive design style, using weathering steel, marble and marine board as the main design materials. The exterior of the store is a well-arranged open environment formed by four steel plates. The landscapes in different locations are different, and the multi-angle level changes are used to interpret such a sense of space that breaks boundaries and is free and independent. The entire store spans two floors, and the gray floor and rust red interior echo the exterior shape of the store. The first floor of the store adopts a large area of ​​transparent window design, which not only achieves better lighting effects for the interior, but also constructs a unique style through the contrast and fusion between lines and surfaces, light and shadows, solids and voids Interior visual experience. On the stairs, there is a stone pillar sculpture art work created by artist Zhang Quan, inspired by the classic image of KARORO in his pen, which adds a lot of story atmosphere and artistic sense to the space.

On the second floor of the store, there are display cabinets with wooden structure as the main material. Through the spacious and reasonable space layout, visitors are given more sense of spatial imagination and narrative. It is worth mentioning that the store’s specially prepared audio equipment provides a more three-dimensional and rich sensory experience for the guests visiting the store. What the space carries, in addition to different living needs, also needs to balance the relationship between man and nature. Randomevent hopes to establish an appropriate field to bring together young people with different personalities and styles, communicate easily, express freely, and gain more unique insights and feelings about the current trend attitude.

Randomevent Chengdu Flagship Store

COSMO F1-F2, No. 6 Daye Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu