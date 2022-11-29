RYODAN Showroom under Seiya Nakamura 2.24 held a 2023 spring/summer media preview event in its office on the Bund in Shanghai on November 25, and joined hands with five cooperative designer brands including CFCL, Courrèges, DESTREE, Mame Kurogouchi and Marine Serre to present the 2023 spring/summer New summer series. Among them, the CFCL VOL.5 series takes “knitting-ware: blueprint for the future” as the theme, and reinterprets the fabric aesthetics of contemporary life; the powerful concept of time passing inspired Nicolas Di Felice’s 2023 spring and summer series designed for Courrèges; Mame The Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 series is inspired by the bamboo weaving objects that contain the origin of history and rich culture, and explores the various weaving techniques in the evolution and development of bamboo weaving objects; The unique interpretation of “état d’esprit (the realm of the soul)”; and the DESTREE logo handbag combines simple totems and unique ideas, boldly blending colors harmoniously into each piece through various asymmetrical structures in the details of the work.