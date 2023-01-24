Home Entertainment Walk into Stone Island’s new concept store in Sanya, Hainan Island | Hypebeast
This year, Stone Island continues to expand around the world. Recently, based in Sanya, Hainan, a resort, the well-known architect Rem Koolhaas’ studio OMA/AMO was hired to design a new storefront.

Hainan Island is located in the tropical region of southern China, and it is like spring all year round. It is especially well-known for its picturesque beaches, clear waters and tropical rainforests. It has always been called “Oriental Hawaii”. As for the Stone Island Sanya store, it is located on the second basement floor of CDF Sanya Duty Free City, covering an area of ​​about 180 square meters. The first thing to enter the store is the large digital screen on the ceiling, which plays a variety of visual images in real time; most of the store environment is made of concrete, stone, cork and corrugated steel to echo the futuristic aesthetics emphasized by the brand. In addition, the movable display rack also brings more possibilities to the store, which may be used for events, exhibitions or Workshops in the future.

All the latest products of Stone Island and Shadow Project can be purchased in this store. Interested parties may wish to refer to the following information:

Stone Island Sanya Store
B2, No. 118, Haitang North Road, Haitang District, Sanya City, Hainan Province, China

