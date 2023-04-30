Home » Walk into the “Newly Renovated” NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya Flagship Store | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Walk into the “Newly Renovated” NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya Flagship Store | Hypebeast

by admin
Walk into the “Newly Renovated” NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya Flagship Store | Hypebeast

After its first renovation since opening in 2011, NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya flagship store officially reopened over the weekend.

NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya is located in Shennan, Shibuya District, Tokyo. It is characterized by the motorcycle culture, military and American casual styles that are the foundation of the brand. The interior fully reflects the good cultural taste of the principal Shinsuke Takizawa. As for this renovation, the interior of the store has been upgraded to a design that is more in line with modern aesthetics, and products such as clothing, accessories and plants are displayed in a simple and clean style.

At the same time, NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya also specially launched limited commemorative products this time, including windproof jacket, Hoodie, long and short sleeve T-Shirt, net cap, key chain and so on. In addition, the NEIGHBORHOOD “SRL” series also cooperated with Miyawaki Shiho’s NO/H for the first time, launching pots with both logos (24,200 yen) and T-Shirt (8,800 yen). Interested parties may refer to the following information .

NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya
1-8-13 Shennan, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
Business hours: 12:00-20:00
Phone number: 03-3780-3204

See also  Take the First Look at the A$AP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 New Joint Shoes

You may also like

Wang Yuan’s father appeared in a low-key concert....

An epic night by João Gilberto

Louis Vuitton unveils first collection under Pharrell Williams

Louise Bourgeois’ iconic spider leaves Brazil to be...

GNTM 2023 – KILIAN KERNER as guest judge...

week preview kw 18 – wienkonzert.com

Silver Moth – Black Bay

“Bad Mom” ​​recognizes the thief as the father?...

SUZIE FOUR

The best outdoor pools in Vienna 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy