Walk into the “Newly Renovated” NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya Flagship Store | Hypebeast

After its first renovation since opening in 2011, NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya flagship store officially reopened over the weekend.

NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya is located in Shennan, Shibuya District, Tokyo. It is characterized by the motorcycle culture, military and American casual styles that are the foundation of the brand. The interior fully reflects the good cultural taste of the principal Shinsuke Takizawa. As for this renovation, the interior of the store has been upgraded to a design that is more in line with modern aesthetics, and products such as clothing, accessories and plants are displayed in a simple and clean style.

At the same time, NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya also specially launched limited commemorative products this time, including windproof jacket, Hoodie, long and short sleeve T-Shirt, net cap, key chain and so on. In addition, the NEIGHBORHOOD “SRL” series also cooperated with Miyawaki Shiho’s NO/H for the first time, launching pots with both logos (24,200 yen) and T-Shirt (8,800 yen). Interested parties may refer to the following information .

NEIGHBORHOOD Shibuya

1-8-13 Shennan, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Business hours: 12:00-20:00

Phone number: 03-3780-3204