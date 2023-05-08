Walk into the Shanghai Urban Art Festival “Dream Like a Dream” Trend Art Exhibition

Shanghai Urban Art Festival (Shanghai Urban Art Festival) opened a new curatorial compound experience space in Shanghai Shamei Building, and brought a “like a dream like a dream” trend art exhibition. Participating artists include Chen Boqing, DAIV, Chi Lvshan, Darren Zhou, DOBLLAF, EDDI YIP, FightingFat!, Hao Sheng CHIERI, HAM, Huang Siqi, Juan Cuadra, Kilone, Leng Shu, Li Yuyu, Li Zhengzhong Nanfang, Nian Zixuan, Qin Fei, Ren Meng, Wang Jianxing, Yan Youren, Aooooxixi, YANA, Zhang Ge, Zhang Fan, Zi Peng, ZZOO, a total of 27 artists’ works combine abstraction and realism, covering installation, sculpture, painting, digital and other art forms, and are divided into “The Wizard of Oz”, “Wonderful”, “Urban Eden” presented in three modules. It is particularly worth mentioning that EDDI, the principal of adFunture, joined hands with KILONE and Bored Ape Yacht Club to add trend, art, machinery, technology, future and other elements to BAYC#8551 in this exhibition.

Shanghai Urban Art Festival “Like a Dream, Like a Dream” trend art exhibition will last until June 6, interested readers may wish to pay attention.