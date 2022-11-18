Home Entertainment Walk into the special space of MM6 MAISON MARGIELA x Salomon joint series
Walk into the special space of MM6 MAISON MARGIELA x Salomon joint series

Walk into the special space of MM6 MAISON MARGIELA x Salomon joint series

This season, Salomon joined hands with MM6 MAISON MARGIELA to launch the 2022 autumn and winter joint series of shoes, and created a limited-time space with the concept of “snow mountain climbing” at the Shanghai buyer store XC273 and the Salomon store in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, Beijing. Fast Hiking is the shoe’s inspiration – one of Salomon’s extreme outdoor challenges and a passion of MM6 Design Director Hekki Salonen. This time, the two sides chose Salomon’s most iconic Cross family off-road series as the blueprint to highlight the outdoor genes, so that fashion players who love outdoor exploration can experience this pair of off-road running shoes that can be switched between urban and outdoor occasions at zero distance.

It is reported that the limited-time space “Snow Mountain Speed ​​Climbing” jointly presented by Salomon and MM6 MAISON MARGIELA will land in Salomon’s Beijing Sanlitun Pioneer Concept Store from November 17th to 20th, while the Shanghai XC273 space display will continue until November 24th.

