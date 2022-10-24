Walk into UNDEFEATED's new Chengdu limited-time store

With the opening of Shanghai and Shenzhen stores, UNDEFEATED’s first directly-operated store in the southwest has also officially settled in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu. The UNDEFEATED Chengdu limited-time store is presented by designer Sean Hung and his team. While retaining the essence of UNDEFEATED’s previous store design, it also incorporates more elements related to Chengdu and China. Inspired by the heroic athletes on and off the field, the UNDEFEATED store design is designed to reflect sports trends, lifestyles, music and art and more. The raw materials and textures used, such as cement, wood, brick and canvas, are also taken from California Modern Homes.

The wooden structure display rack in the middle island of the store is inspired by the UACTP gym, and the modular combination design allows it to be reorganized according to different needs. The display racks on both sides of the store, the rest stools, sofas and showcases at the central island also evolved from the locker room in the NBA arena. With the large-scale sports scene posters on the wall and the basketball-themed art installation on the balcony, it once again points out the close connection between UNDEFEATED and sports culture. In addition, the “bamboo” element closely related to Chengdu also subtly runs through the entire store. The booth at the entrance and the display racks on both sides are composed of bamboo poles. The display racks are not only covered with bamboo green, but the trays above are also made of green canvas to imitate the effect of bamboo weaving. There are also many green plants with bamboo elements in different positions in the store, which continues the purpose of the new store to integrate Eastern and Western cultures.

In order to celebrate the opening of the limited-time store in Taikoo Li Chengdu, UNDEFEATED also specially prepared a Chengdu-limited capsule series for this purpose, including two long-sleeved T-Shirts and two hooded sweaters. Created by street artist Whyyy, the series is inspired by the face-changing face masks in the national intangible cultural heritage “Sichuan Opera”, expressing the profound cultural heritage and leisurely attitude of life in Chengdu. The collection is now available exclusively at the UNDEFEATED Chengdu Taikoo Li limited-time store.

UNDEFEATED Chengdu Taikoo Li Limited Time Store

Shop 2240, 2nd Floor, Ocean Taikoo Li, No. 8, Zhongshamao Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province