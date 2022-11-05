China Daily, November 5, Changsha News On the evening of November 4, the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival opened in Changsha. In order to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and create new brilliance of socialist culture, the “Opening Ceremony and Art Gala” and “Golden Eagle Forum” were held in a row during the three days from November 4th to 6th. “Famous literary and art masters go to the grassroots level”, “the award ceremony for excellent papers and works”, “the TV industry professional ethics and style construction forum”, “awarding party” and other six main activities, among which the “literary and artistic masters walk to the grassroots level” event will organize artists Go to Qingxi Village to relive the “Great Change in the Mountain Village”.

This opening ceremony party will focus on the theme of “The Brilliant Decade of Chinese TV Literature and Art”, with the theme of “Being One Heart with the People”, and will announce the various awards of the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards, which have attracted much attention, presenting a wide range of audiences. A visual feast. This year’s Golden Eagle TV Art Festival is hosted by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Hunan Provincial People’s Government, and China Television Artists Association, and undertaken by Changsha Municipal People’s Government, Hunan Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, and Hunan Radio and Television Group (Hunan Radio and Television).

This year’s opening ceremony party selected the representative elements of TV literature and art in the past two years, and integrated the latest scientific and technological means through comprehensive artistic methods such as music, dance, film and television clips, and drama interpretation, presenting a beautiful, audio-visually shocking theatrical party, expressing TV Rooted in the people, sing the praises of the era, and always have the same heart as the people.

The dance beauty of the party is designed with the design concept of “Golden Eagle Fluttering its Wings and Riding the Wind”, with a gesture of embracing, riding the wind of the times, and going up to the light. The presentation of the program is equally pleasing and full of innovation. The theme short film “Walking with the People and the Times” takes the “footsteps” as clues and connects the “footsteps” in the TV literary and artistic works with the “footsteps” created by TV writers and artists. , to show the three levels of TV communication, the external changes in interactive forms, the changes in the core-driven content of TV literature and art, and the three levels of TV literature and art “going into history”, “approaching the people” and “approaching life” in the past decade, reflecting the relationship between TV people and people. The creative belief of the people to walk with the times together; the theme song of the hit shortlisted play “The World” conveys deep feelings of family and country; director Zhang Yongxin and actors Zhang Tong and Sui Junbo tell the original intention and the creation of TV literary and artistic works from different perspectives. Thinking; actors Jiao Junyan, Xia Dejun, etc. of the TV series “Song of Lushan” also came to the scene, joined hands with representatives from various industries such as nurses, athletes, craftsmen, Olympic champions and medical workers in Hubei, singing and dancing “Shining Us” with the scene, A tribute to every ordinary and shining ordinary person. (Photo/Zhu Youfang)

