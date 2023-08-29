Wallet dollarization: why Paypal’s CEDEAR is a more than attractive option

Paypalone of the largest payment system companies in the world, launched its own stablecoin called PYUSD. Despite the great reputation of the firm, the cryptocurrency would not be having the best reception on the market.

In this context, we communicated with the economist and journalist Adrian Morenowho spoke about one of the most important fintech companies in the world.

Paypal, a very attractive CEDEAR

“The foreign market is very optimistic and, in the midst of so much uncertainty, one of the legal ways to dollarize is through the CEDEARs”, said Moreno, who later completed: “They are small proportions of international actions that can be accessed”.

“Regarding the CEDEARs, one of the companies to monitor is PayPal, well known to all,” said the interviewee.. “The company has a stock price of 62 dollars but suffered a big drop this year due to the measures of the FED”, he added.

Along the same lines, the expert said that despite the fact that the company exceeded earnings per share, investors still have uncertainty regarding the action. “Last year the stock was at $96, we are well below the price, there may be a rebound”, he complemented.

Finally, Moreno said that a pause in the rise in interest rates would generate a very interesting rise. “It is a good way to optimize profitability in these difficult times”, he concluded.

