ROME – The future of sustainability in the automotive world goes beyond electrification. Making vehicle components in the name of recycling is now a reality and the use of materials otherwise destined for landfill is making headway. According to a new study by the design and engineering consultancy Callum it is in fact possible to use coffee, eggs, nuts, rice and lentils for the realization of various components of the car interior.



Porsche 911

Using the interior of a vintage Porsche 911 as a basis for research, the team led by Charlotte Jones and Ian Callum identified eggshells, red lentils, nuts and rice (expired and therefore not for use) in coffee waste food) mass-usable materials for a car interior in 2030. Callum specialists consulted with green-tech company Ottan to identify the most appropriate materials that could replace plastic, while still meeting stringent design requirements , environmental and engineering aspects of a vehicle. The identified solutions involve the adoption of egg shells mixed with resin to create a smooth material with a glossy or matte surface and adding the walnut shells the recycled content of the Ottan material reaches 84%. Expired rice or lentils can be transformed into a smooth, translucent material ideal for lamp covers or lighted switches, while as a fireproof alternative, waste coffee powder could replace traditional plastics for glossy, decorative finishes such as inserts of the dashboard.

Furthermore, the purple carrot pulp produces a mulberry-like color for the trim and the leaves of the trees can be recycled into a dark, smooth surface that offers an alternative natural finish to wood veneers for the center console or dashboard. For the seats, which require a mix of wear resistance, comfort and color durability, Callum opted for used clothing destined for landfill: “In the world we consume around 62 million tons of fabrics a year and about 87% of the total fibers used for clothing end up in landfill or incinerated – explains Jones, responsible for materials and sustainability at Callum – Companies like Planq take the jeans, shred them and press them with potato or corn starch to create a hard veneer that could be used for seat shells or dashboards”.

In Callum’s prototype Camira is used for the seat upholstery, a fabric made from marine plastic waste such as polyester, and the armrest surfaces are covered in Féline, a soft component made from Pet bottles, while the carpet is replaced by Econyl, which uses nylon carpets or fishing nets to create a new durable fabric. In short, the list is long and the design studio aims to help manufacturers and suppliers identify engineered alternatives that are decidedly more sustainable and increasingly sought after by users.