Walter Festa proposed to Romina Uhrig, but the response was not as expected

this monday in very morning, Romina Uhrig said that Walter Festa proposed to her, despite the fact that they never signed the divorce papers. The former participant of Big Brother revealed that the father of two of his three daughters asked him to renew his vows to continue betting on his love.

“They are together again. Are you in love?” Pampito asked the former mayor of Moreno. “Yes, from day one. I would marry again. I proposed to her a few days ago. We talked, we were able to get together again, and I want to get married, ”he replied.

While everyone on the floor was waiting for a more romantic and/or emotional response, the ex-sister launched: “We are already married. He was on the subject of the divorce, he asked me for all the papers and I said ‘well, I’m already divorced’, but he never did it because the lawyer told him: ‘Think about it’”.

Pampito tried to row her, claiming that Festaba was being “super affectionate” with the proposal to see if he could get a better statement from the former deputy, but she was sharp again. “Well, yes, we’re done, but yes, obviously,” Romina replied with a simple smile.

Later, Walter recounted that before his wife entered the reality, they had planned to celebrate their five years of marriage, but in the end it did not happen. “I proposed it to revive love. Later it did not happen. Now I want to do it. I don’t know if with a party, or somewhere very intimate. We’ll see,” she expressed.

Later, the former official recounted that having separated from Uhrig during Big Brother It made him reflect on his love for her. “See her there, which was an example of a woman. We have a family in common. Our separation was not due to deceit, ”she clarified at the end.

