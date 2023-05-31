Home » Wan Ziren’s producer of the well-known horror movie “Insidious” announces the release of the latest rumor | Hypebeast
Co-created by Blumhouse and Wen Ziren James Wan, the latest sequel to the well-known horror movie series “Insidious: The Red Door” follows the previous release of the trailer, and the latest news says that the new series “Thread: An Insidious Tale” is in full swing.

Although “Thread: An Insidious Tale” is the sixth work in the “Insidious” series, it was eventually classified as a rumored work. The plot tells the story of a couple, Nanjiani and Moore, who are looking for a spell that can go back in time, in order to prevent the young The fact that the young daughter must die, and the end result is of course a heinous tragedy.

Currently known cast lineup includes Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and others. It will be jointly produced by Screen Gems, Blumhouse and Wen Ziren’s personal production company Atomic Monster, and the script will be written by “Moon Knight” screenwriter Jeremy Slater. Readers are welcome Looking forward to follow-up reports.

