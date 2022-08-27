According to Deadline, “Wanda and Vision” director Matt Shakman is expected to direct Marvel’s new “Fantastic Four” movie. Matt Shakman, 47, gave up directing “Star Trek” and instead took over the “Fantastic Four” movie. Currently, he is still in the preliminary negotiation stage with Marvel, and things are going very smoothly. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will serve as the Producer.

Shakman originally planned to direct the “Star Trek” film for Paramount, set for release on December 22, 2023

The new “Fantastic Four” movie was originally directed by “Spider-Man 3” director Jon Watts, and the film grossed $1.89 billion worldwide (sixth in film history). After Jon Watts quit “wanting to take a break from comics,” Marvel quickly began searching for a replacement, interviewing many candidates, and the search may continue until this fall.

Having said that, Shakman was always considered the perfect fit, as Feige was very happy with him after Wanda Vision, which not only managed to launch a Marvel limited series strategy for Disney+, but also Received several Emmy nominations, including “Best Director.”