Home Entertainment ‘Wanda and Vision’ director expected to direct new Fantastic Four movie – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios
Entertainment

‘Wanda and Vision’ director expected to direct new Fantastic Four movie – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

by admin
‘Wanda and Vision’ director expected to direct new Fantastic Four movie – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

According to Deadline,“Wanda and Vision” director Matt Shakman is expected to direct Marvel’s new “Fantastic Four” movie.Matt Shakman, 47, gave up directing “Star Trek” and instead took over the “Fantastic Four” movie. Currently, he is still in the preliminary negotiation stage with Marvel, and things are going very smoothly. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will serve as the Producer.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Shakman originally planned to direct the “Star Trek” film for Paramount, set for release on December 22, 2023

The new “Fantastic Four” movie was originally directed by “Spider-Man 3” director Jon Watts, and the film grossed $1.89 billion worldwide (sixth in film history). After Jon Watts quit “wanting to take a break from comics,” Marvel quickly began searching for a replacement, interviewing many candidates, and the search may continue until this fall.

Having said that, Shakman was always considered the perfect fit, as Feige was very happy with him after Wanda Vision, which not only managed to launch a Marvel limited series strategy for Disney+, but also Received several Emmy nominations, including “Best Director.”

See also  "Thunder Shazan 2: Wrath of the Gods" behind-the-scenes special Liu Yuling's villain style first exposed-WarnerMedia-DC Entertainment

You may also like

Jia Yike: An affordable big-name sound card? Universal...

UltraLite MK5 ûרã Field MOTU ֮Ե

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra came to Sichuan for...

The whole world is waiting for you to...

IMAX participates in the 2022 ChinaJoy online exhibition...

“Battle of the Roses” ended successfully, and Yu...

‘The Flash’ Star Meets Warner Executive to Respond...

Warner Talks The Flash’s $200 Million Blockbuster May...

The large-scale cultural tourism program “Home Between Mountains...

Tom Hanks offered to play the old carpenter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy