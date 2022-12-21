【breaking latest news of Literary and Artistic Characters】

Guangming Daily reporter Hao Zehua

Zhou Puyuan and Zhou Ping in “Thunderstorm”, Zeng Wenqing in “Peking Man”, Jing Ke in “Our Jing Ke”…he has played countless roles and played a lot of roles that impressed the audience. In 2007, he won the Chinese Drama Golden Lion Award for “Thunderstorm”, and in 2013 he won the Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award for “Our Jing Ke”. Behind the achievement is his 30 years of diligence and dedication. He said: “People like the ‘magic pen’, but in fact, the ‘magic pen’ comes from subtle accumulation.”

Wang Ban bright pictures

The sky was blue and clear, and the temperature turned cold quietly. In the rehearsal hall of the Beijing People’s Art Theater, a table and two chairs are set up, and two actors are lightly dressed. The drama “Night on Fragrant Hills” is being rehearsed. “Our cause is just, and a just cause cannot be broken by any enemy.” Wang Banzheng, an actor from the Beijing People’s Art Theater, spoke lines fluently in Xiangtan dialect. Wearing a gray coat, with a cup of strong tea in his hand, and a cigarette between his fingers, without professional makeup, stepping out of stage decoration, just talking and laughing loudly, Mao Zedong, played by Wang Ban, already has the charm of a great man.

Wang Ban is rehearsing the play “Night of Xiangshan”, focusing on the important historical moment when the People’s Liberation Army liberated Nanjing on April 23, 1949, taking Mao Zedong’s inner activities in Shuangqing Villa in Xiangshan as the main line, and putting characters from different time and space in the same place. In the drama scene, a “dialogue over time and space” full of artistic imagination unfolded. Behind Wang Ban’s free and easy performance is his assiduous pursuit and dedication to the acting career as an actor.

As the first actor of Beijing Renyi to play the image of Mao Zedong on the stage, Wang Ban deeply feels the responsibility and mission on his shoulders: “I have been in Renyi for more than 30 years, and I have played so many roles, all for such characters. Make the foreshadowing.” On the wall of the rehearsal hall, there are four big characters “drama is bigger than the sky”, facing Wang Ban from a distance.

Wang Ban, who was born in Zhengzhou, Henan Province in 1971, stepped into the performance department of the Central Academy of Drama at the age of 16 and became the youngest one in the 87th grade performance class of the Central Academy of Drama. After graduating from Chinese opera, Wang Ban entered Beijing Renyi Theater and took root in Renyi Theater. It is now his 31st year. Zhou Puyuan and Zhou Ping in “Thunderstorm”, Zeng Wenqing in “Beijing People”, Jing Ke in “Our Jing Ke”… On the stage of Beijing People’s Art, Wang Ban has performed countless tricks and performed Many characters that impressed the audience received a lot of applause and praise. In 2007, Wang Ban won the Golden Lion Award for Chinese Drama for his performance in “Thunderstorm”. In 2013, he won the 26th Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award for “Our Jing Ke”, which is also the highest award for Chinese drama performance art . Behind all these achievements is Wang Ban’s consistent diligence and hard work.

In “Night of Fragrant Mountain”, Wang Ban put in a lot of hard work in order to make Mao Zedong, who he plays, as physically and spiritually as possible. “Playing a character like Mao Zedong requires a lot of homework. You need to understand major historical events, the state and psychology of the characters in the events, and understand the spiritual realm of the characters.” In the preparation stage, Wang Ban put “Selected Works of Mao Zedong” on the On the bedside, read a few passages every morning. Speaking of this, Wang Ban smiled: “People like the ‘magic pen’. In fact, the ‘magic pen’ comes from the accumulation of subtle influences.” I recorded all Mao Zedong’s lines, and I followed them line by line. In addition, he went to Shuangqing Villa in Xiangshan several times, lingering among the houses, paths, and vegetation, imprinting the appearance of Shuangqing Villa during the day and night, and constantly trying to figure out Mao Zedong’s mood and feelings here.

“I am not a special actor. In order to play this role well, I need to make some changes in appearance, as close as possible to the 56-year-old Mao Zedong. He was in his prime at that time, and his figure was relatively burly.” For this reason, Wang, who was originally thin, Madara began gaining weight systematically. But he knows that it is far from enough to just create a good appearance: “An actor is a transmitter. The difficulty of playing Mao Zedong well is not the close appearance, but how to convey his thoughts.”

“When an actor plays a role, he must speak for the role. I have to think about the character’s voice, smile, walking, sitting and lying down, and think about whether the audience can accept it.” “Spring Snow” performance. Every time Wang Ban finishes his recitation, the audience will give warm applause. That recitation cost Wang Ban a lot of effort. At first, Wang Ban planned to complete the recitation with a loud and beautiful voice. But one day, Wang Ban realized: “This is not the state of Chairman Mao’s reciting on the night of Fragrant Hills.” Facing the reporter’s doubts, he explained: “”Qinyuanchun·Snow” is a poem written by Chairman Mao. When I recited it in the first person, I used some dialects.” Later, Wang Ban pondered that this recitation should not be done in one go, but should be carried out in the process of continuous thinking and echoing with reality. Later, he figured out Li said: “When Chairman Mao recited this poem, the country in his heart was actually the people.”

In the process of interpreting the role, Wang Ban and his partners also went through some detours. “Classics need constant polishing.” He said frankly that at the beginning, the action design of the two actors was relatively cumbersome, and a scene was full of gestures and movements. But gradually, Wang Ban and the actor Fang Xu who played Chiang Kai-shek realized that “good steel should be used on the blade”, simplified the complexity, and only used some typical actions at critical moments, which produced the finishing touch.

When the performance of “Fragrant Mountain Night” in Huairou, Beijing, the audience stood up and applauded. At that moment, tears filled Wang Ban’s eyes under the spotlight. He is well aware of the complexity behind the applause – on the one hand, it comes from the audience’s admiration and love for Chairman Mao, and on the other hand, it is also the audience’s recognition of the actors’ performances.

“Actually, I really want to keep acting in this play for a lifetime. It would be such a glorious thing. But that’s impossible. I still have to get in touch with other roles.” Wang Ban said frankly that actors always Jumping around in various roles is a very happy thing, but sometimes it also brings some burdens to the actors, because the characters will “possess” the actors. For example, when playing Mao Zedong, the friends around him would He sighed: “Your eyes look like Chairman Mao!” Wang Ban was very happy after hearing this, but he was also a little anxious, worried that he would not be able to play other roles if he kept wearing Chairman Mao’s eyes. “The life of an actor is intertwined with various roles, and our life has actually been a process of ‘raising’ and then ‘putting down’.”

The sun is setting to the west, and the show is over. Wang Ban put on the gray coat earnestly, fastened buttons one by one, and walked out of the rehearsal hall slowly. In addition to the invisible spotlight, honor and applause, Wang Ban once again returned to his honest, true and humble self. The curtain of the stage opened and fell again and again. Between the opening and closing of the curtain, Wang Ban kept savoring the “entry” and “return” as an actor.

“Guangming Daily” (page 13, December 21, 2022)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]