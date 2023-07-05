Wang Baoqiang and Wang Xun’s Movie “In the Octagonal Cage” Receives High Praise from Celebrities at Chengdu Road Show

Title: “Wang Baoqiang and Wang Xun’s “In the Octagonal Cage” Receives Rave Reviews During Chengdu Road Show”

By Zhou Qinluo Haiyun, Cover News Reporter

On July 5, the highly anticipated film “In the Octagonal Cage” made its way to Chengdu for a road show, bringing together the film’s main cast, including Wang Baoqiang, Wang Xun, and other notable creators. The event was met with enthusiasm from audiences in several movie theaters across Chengdu. The road show was graced by the presence of prominent individuals such as Wei Minglun, Li Boqing, Shen Chuan, and Zhao Liang, who promptly praised and cheered for the film.

Li Boqing, the Sanda Pingshu artist, was deeply moved by the movie and admitted, “I almost burst into tears a few times.” He also expressed his admiration for Sichuan’s themes, scenic spots, actors, and audiences and expressed hope for more Sichuan-themed movies in the future.

The film “In the Octagonal Cage” is set to be officially released on July 6, gathering significant anticipation as it has already surpassed 400 million yuan in box office revenue.

The road show included the participation of the Enbo fighting team, the real-life inspiration behind the movie. Enbo, who was present in a wheelchair due to being in the intensive care unit for a prolonged period because of a myocardial infarction, was personally cared for by Wang Baoqiang. Not only did Wang Baoqiang cover all of Enbo’s medical expenses, but he also coordinated with doctors to ensure the best possible treatment. Wang Baoqiang expressed that despite the high costs, every effort to save Enbo was worth it because he saw incredible strength in him.

Wang Xun, a co-star in the film, attributed Baoqiang’s immense support and popularity to his genuine kindness towards others. He described Baoqiang as someone who selflessly assists others, regardless of any rewards, even amid personal struggles. Wang Xun felt privileged to be part of a film that exemplifies such values.

During the road show held at Eying 1958 Cinemas, “Bashu ghost” Wei Minglun praised “In the Octagonal Cage,” noting its ability to reflect profound aspects of human nature through the theme of fighting. He commended the film for its polyphonic theme and its depiction of an indomitable and struggling spirit.

Li Boqing, known for his Sanda Pingshu performances, expressed his happiness during the road show. He admitted that while watching the movie, he was on the verge of tears multiple times due to the relatability of the grassroots journey depicted on-screen. Li Boqing expressed his appreciation for Sichuan’s cultural and artistic contributions and eagerly anticipated the emergence of more Sichuan-themed films in the future.

Renowned comedy performance artist Shen Fa was moved to tears while watching “In the Octagonal Cage” and described it as an inspirational movie. As the mentor of Wang Xun, Shen Fa took pride in his apprentice’s achievements and invited Wang Baoqiang to shoot more stories rooted in Sichuan’s culture and heritage.

Actor Zhao Liang was equally astounded by the film, remarking, “I was shocked. Although the movie’s scenes were not grandiose and the cast wasn’t extensive, the impact it had onscreen was tremendous. Congratulations to Baoqiang.”

As the film “In the Octagonal Cage” continues to generate immense praise during its road show, it promises to deliver an uplifting and inspiring story of overcoming adversity.