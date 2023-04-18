Wang Baoqiang directed and starred in “In the Octagonal Cage” and the finalized poster will be released nationwide in the summer on July 6.

Original title: Wang Baoqiang directed and starred in “In the Octagonal Cage” revealed that the finalized poster will be released nationwide in the summer on July 6

Sohu Entertainment News The reality-themed movie “In the Octagonal Cage” directed and starring Wang Baoqiang has released a finalized poster, announcing that it will be released nationwide on July 6. Starring Chen Yongsheng and Shi Pengyuan, starring Wang Xun and Zhang Yitong. It tells the story of Xiang Tenghui, played by Wang Baoqiang, leading a group of “wild children” to break through the “cage of fate” and constantly explore the bright way out of life, focusing on the tenacity and warmth of ordinary people.

The fixed-file posters trigger realistic themes, imagine real self performances, and interpret real power

In the fixed-file poster released by “In the Octagonal Cage”, a group of simple children are sweating profusely on the rough sand and punching hard. Their dark skin and sharp muscle lines make this crude training under the sun all the more real. . Against the scorching sun, the childish faces cannot hide the determination not to be reconciled to the status quo. Xiang Tenghui (played by Wang Baoqiang) in the distance looked back and watched the children’s every move, and a vivid character of “Wang Baoqiang style” was ready to emerge.

The film tells the story of an ordinary person leading a group of children to break through the “cage of fate”: Xiang Tenghui (played by Wang Baoqiang) devoted all his efforts to cultivating a group of “wild children” into talents, which gave the helpless children a glimmer of hope in life . Unexpectedly, the past videos of the children were exposed, and public opinions such as “cruel and bloody” continued to ferment. Xiang Tenghui’s life and the future of the children fell into a big net woven in the name of kindness in an instant, and the gears of fate Return to the mud. But regarding the future, they did not stop working hard and imagining, and they still hoped for the sun.

It is reported that the young actors appearing in the poster are all amateur actors from Sichuan. In order to create a real character texture, the crew carried out a lot of audition work, and the children’s simple and authentic qualities will contribute a very penetrating performance to the film.

Wang Baoqiang returns to realistic themes and recreates the life of lively and hot characters

The movie “In the Octagonal Cage” is Wang Baoqiang’s first reality-themed directorial work, and it is also his successor to “Blind Well” (played by Yuan Fengming), “A World Without Thieves” (played by Shagen), “Hello! After “Mr. Tree” (decorated as Mr. Tree), he once again created an image of ordinary people with distinctive characteristics in the movie, which is highly anticipated by the audience. How can a middle-aged man who seems to be smoothed by life act as an “Assassin of Destiny”? When “sinking down” and “working hard” are intertwined at the intersection of fate, and when realistic perspectives and real stories are combined on the big screen, this story of “breaking out of the cage” is worth looking forward to.

Earlier, when receiving the honor of “Movie of the Year” from the M list of the movie channel, director Wang Baoqiang said: “”In the Octagonal Cage” is a very story-telling, down-to-earth, self-confident and powerful movie, and can resonate with the audience. Real-life movies.” The long absence of domestic movies ushered in realistic-themed movies, which also gave audiences an extra “realistic” movie-watching choice this summer.

The movie “In the Octagonal Cage” is produced by Beijing Lehuahua Film Co., Ltd., Tumushuke Sunflower Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Wuxi Baotang Film Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Haohao Film Co., Ltd., Light It is jointly produced by Ming Vision (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd. and Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. The film is scheduled to meet with audiences across the country on July 6th, and it will break out of the summer vacation!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: