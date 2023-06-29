Wang Baoqiang responds to whether he still believes in love: I have a clear conscience and I can’t let others down.

Wang Baoqiang was a guest in the Douyin platform Dongfang Selection live broadcast room. In the live broadcast room, Yu Minhong asked Wang Baoqiang: After so much, do you still believe in love?

Wang Baoqiang said: “I have a clear conscience. I live an open and honest life. Others can blame me, but I can’t blame others.”

It is reported that Wang Baoqiang was a guest in the Douyin platform Dongfang Selection live broadcast room this time to promote the new movie “In the Octagonal Cage”. The film is directed by Wang Baoqiang and written by Qi Qi and Wang Baoqiang. Starring Wang Baoqiang, Chen Yongsheng, and Shi Pengyuan, starring Wang Xun, Zhang Yitong, Sloppy, and Zhou Debowen, it will be released on July 6, 2023.

The film tells a realistic story about how ordinary people find a way out in adversity, and face life without accepting their fate or admitting defeat.

Some viewers said that when he was an actor, Wang Baoqiang’s performance style was a bit exaggerated, but this did not prevent the audience from liking him. As a director, I was a little worried about the quality of his second film.

After watching it, I feel that the movie is very good. “In the Octagonal Cage” is Wang Baoqiang’s sincere work. As a director, Wang Baoqiang filmed the story of a group of young ordinary people who changed their destiny through fighting, which is very appealing.

Original title: Wang Baoqiang is a guest at Dongfang Audition!Asked by Yu Minhong if he still believes in love

