Wang Bingbing’s acting hits the hot spot and starred in the CCTV drama Workplace Girl, which resonates with netizens

According to Sina Entertainment, in a Lunar New Year program aired by CCTV recently,Wang Bingbing’s role as a working girl who wants to leave her job aroused the resonance of many netizens.

In the play, Wang Bingbing, a working girl who fights with the leader for the New Year’s holiday, thought that the order was going to be dirty, but unexpectedly led to a cooperation.

It is reported that “Auspicious Gathering and Joy” is the first Lunar New Year drama of the China Central Radio and Television Center.

From the first day to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, at 18:30 on CCTV Variety Channel (CCTV-3), six hosts Yang Fan, Zhang Lei, Moon Sister, Wang Bingbing, Ma Fanshu and Zhang Shuyue presented the “Actor’s First Show” with seven live shows A light comedy that connects thousands of families’ vigorous and vigorous New Year’s stories, and outlines the mellow and fragrant joyous festivals in contemporary China.