Home Entertainment Wang Hailin talks about script adaptation: our screenwriting industry has become a toilet processing industry – domestic drama – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Wang Hailin talks about script adaptation: our screenwriting industry has become a toilet processing industry – domestic drama – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Wang Hailin talks about script adaptation: our screenwriting industry has become a toilet processing industry – domestic drama – cnBeta.COM

Now there is a lot of chaos in the entertainment industry, and the screenwriters who are writing are no exception. In the early morning of the 28th, screenwriter Wang Hailin wrote about the script adaptation work. When he and his classmates were going to help others modify the script, it turned out that the script was written by the senior Du Xiaoou. “.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

“To this day, looking around, our industry has become a toilet processing industry, and it has become a production line. What about professional ethics? What about the character of the screenwriter? Is there no bottom line at the end? Baba’s operation, I would like to pay tribute to agriculture to the film and television organic fertilizer business.

Wang Hailin, born in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, is a screenwriter, producer and producer in Mainland China. He graduated from the Drama Literature Department of the Central Academy of Drama in 1997, majoring in screenwriting.

Vice President of China Film Literature Society, Vice President of China TV Drama Screenwriters Working Committee. Screenwriter works TV series “Let’s Watch Meteor Shower”, “Legend of Chu and Han”, “Iron Teeth Bronze Teeth Ji Xiaolan”, “Underground Ground”, “It’s All Angels’ Fault”, etc., movies “Tongque Terrace”, “Agree Not to Break Up”, etc.

Over the years, Wang Hailin has always fought with traffic stars and often complained about exposing traffic stars, so he was attacked by many traffic star fans. However, Wang Hailin became more and more brave, and now his online life is very good.

See also  The YouTube anchor shoots a $1,300 DJI FPV that was swallowed by magma too close to shoot a volcanic eruption

You may also like

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival opens on...

Cars, yet Italians like buying in dealerships

Experience tabletop combat with Warhammer 40K: Tactics coming...

Zhao Jiping: Give back to music fans in...

The movie “Meet You” Changzhou Roadshow The beauty...

Record half-year report for Prada: revenues up 22%...

Er Dongsheng’s new film was shortlisted for the...

The classic masterpiece “Lucky Star Boy”, the new...

The Magic Pen of the Music World and...

Essentials: INSULaiRE Designer Zkai Yang Zhikai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy