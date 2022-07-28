Now there is a lot of chaos in the entertainment industry, and the screenwriters who are writing are no exception. In the early morning of the 28th, screenwriter Wang Hailin wrote about the script adaptation work. When he and his classmates were going to help others modify the script, it turned out that the script was written by the senior Du Xiaoou. “.

“To this day, looking around, our industry has become a toilet processing industry, and it has become a production line. What about professional ethics? What about the character of the screenwriter? Is there no bottom line at the end? Baba’s operation, I would like to pay tribute to agriculture to the film and television organic fertilizer business.

Wang Hailin, born in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, is a screenwriter, producer and producer in Mainland China. He graduated from the Drama Literature Department of the Central Academy of Drama in 1997, majoring in screenwriting.

Vice President of China Film Literature Society, Vice President of China TV Drama Screenwriters Working Committee. Screenwriter works TV series “Let’s Watch Meteor Shower”, “Legend of Chu and Han”, “Iron Teeth Bronze Teeth Ji Xiaolan”, “Underground Ground”, “It’s All Angels’ Fault”, etc., movies “Tongque Terrace”, “Agree Not to Break Up”, etc.

Over the years, Wang Hailin has always fought with traffic stars and often complained about exposing traffic stars, so he was attacked by many traffic star fans. However, Wang Hailin became more and more brave, and now his online life is very good.