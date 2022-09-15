Home Entertainment Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi starring in the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” released the first trailer
Entertainment

Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi starring in the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” released the first trailer

by admin
Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi starring in the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” released the first trailer

Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi starring in the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” released the first trailer

Beijing News reporter Xu Meilin editor Xu Meilin

2022-09-14 10:31

Enter
point-of-view
read more

Beijing News On September 14, the first trailer for the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” starring Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi was released. The show will be broadcast on iQiyi, and the exact time has not yet been announced.

In the play, the male protagonist Xiao Duo (Wang Hedi) endured humiliation and burdened, and climbed to the top of the court, just to catch the murderer and avenge his younger brother. The heroine Buyinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) was used by her parents and forced by the new emperor. In order to seek true love, she bravely broke through the shackles of the feudal imperial power. After meeting Xiao Duo, she healed her wounds and gained courage.

Editor Xu Meilin

Proofreading Wang Xin

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  Mom denies that Big S will take her children to South Korea and cleverly admits that mother and daughter have reconciled jqknews

You may also like

Art Critic | Wang Hongtu: Seemingly Ordinary and...

AllRightsReserved and Inges Idee Shanghai’s first large-scale outdoor...

Bai An’s 2022 “No One Writes Songs for...

Frontiers of Technology | Small games are becoming...

Ghost Horse Artist Gary Baseman Beijing New Exhibition...

A green Madama Butterfly inaugurates the Puccini Festival

Xiaoshenyang’s “Please King” starts broadcasting today, the second...

Routes and Destinations, many travel ideas at the...

Coach Unveils Spring 2023 Collection | HYPEBEAST

“Romantic Doctor Master Kim” will produce the third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy