Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi starring in the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” released the first trailer

2022-09-14 10:31

Beijing News On September 14, the first trailer for the online drama “Fu Tu Yuan” starring Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi was released. The show will be broadcast on iQiyi, and the exact time has not yet been announced.

In the play, the male protagonist Xiao Duo (Wang Hedi) endured humiliation and burdened, and climbed to the top of the court, just to catch the murderer and avenge his younger brother. The heroine Buyinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) was used by her parents and forced by the new emperor. In order to seek true love, she bravely broke through the shackles of the feudal imperial power. After meeting Xiao Duo, she healed her wounds and gained courage.

