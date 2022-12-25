Source title: Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi’s new drama “Fu Tu Yuan” is scheduled for the first time on December 27 to compose a love affair in Ye

The TV series "Futu Yuan" jointly produced by Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Straw Bear Films Co., Ltd. has officially announced today. The play is directed by director Wu Qiang, starring Wang Hedi, Chen Yuqi, Ho Rundong, Zeng Li, He Nan, Wang Lixin, Guan Chang, Han Haotian, and Zhang Zijian, Shi Yu, Zhang Shaogang, Kang Kang, An Weiling in particular. The series tells the story of Xiao Duo, the palm print governor with power over the government and the public, and Bu Yinlou, a salted fish talent who loves money and life, "thrilling encounter". The story of mutual redemption, pursuit of love and freedom. Xiao Duo was charged with a family feud, lying in the imperial city to chase the murderer and teamed up with Buyinlou to detect the script killing Today, the poster of the man in the picture and the preview of the finalization of the script were released. The background of the poster is a soft and freehand painting with delicate and graceful lines. The small portraits of each character in the poster are vivid, and all the members appear in a sitting posture. Xiao Duo (played by Wang Hedi) has a domineering and exquisite shape, holding a memorial prop in his hand, and the content on it shows the character's affection and dedication. Bu Yinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) Holding a folding fan in hand, wearing a plain long dress, elegant and dignified, and smiling sweetly, adding a touch of graceful tenderness to the poster. The immersive script killing trailer reveals the theme background setting, the all-encompassing imperial city is full of murderous intentions, intrigues and undercurrents surge in the puzzle, Fu Wang Murong Gaogong (played by Ho Rundong), Queen Rong An (played by Zeng Li) ) made a high-profile debut, the lines were amazing, and the interpretation was amusing and funny. The contrast between before and after makes people look forward to the feature film even more. "Fu Tu Yuan" begins with Xiao Duo, who is in charge of Zhao Dingsi. He has all the power to lurk in the palace, just to find out the real culprit who killed his brother. At the request of the new king, Murong Gao Gong, Xiao Duo rescues Chaotian female step Yin who is about to be buried. Lou, the two became attached and fell in love gradually, but due to various reasons, they had to hide their feelings deeply. At the same time, Fu Wang Murong Gaogong and Empress Rong An have long been in love with these two people, and they have imposed multiple obstacles for this. Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou teamed up to break through the obstacles to find the real culprit. With the help of Tong Yun (played by He Nan), the maidservant, Cao Chun'ang (played by Wang Lixin), the deputy of Zhaoding Division, and others, they approached the truth step by step. Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi performed two-way love, broke through obstacles and pursued the ideal of freedom In the preview, Xiao Duo's power is overwhelming and powerful, and he looks cold on the outside but has a hot heart. Buyinlou has golden sentences frequently, "Life is like playing cards", "I made the cards, and I have the final say on the rules!", Domineeringly swears his own life proposition, and actively rejects it in the face of love Waiting, the image of courage and independence jumped out. Xiao Duo looked at Buyinlou with love in his eyes, and the sense of propriety in his heart was gradually melted by her warmth. He was determined to take action to protect his beloved, and the two escaped from the imperial city hand in hand. Together they wrote a love story. What is most worth mentioning is the way of expression of the show. The tone of the series is joyful and cheerful, and the humorous plots ambushed everywhere make people smile knowingly, let the audience complete their emotional projection, and bring the audience an immersive and relaxed experience of watching the drama. The two lines of chasing the murderer and chasing love in the series go hand in hand. In the thrilling changes of the wind and clouds, the protagonists are firm with each other and rush in both directions, presenting the indispensable love. "Fu Tu Yuan" borrows the stories of Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou to convey the modern values ​​that everyone has the right to control their own destiny and pursue their ideals independently in an ancient context, and creates a super-aesthetic audio-visual feast based on traditional culture . Be tempted to think about it, it must be. "Futuyuan" officially launched on iQiyi on December 27, inviting people who are interested in floating to watch the drama together.

Xiao Duo was charged with a family feud, lying in the imperial city to chase the murderer and teamed up with Buyinlou to detect the script killing

Today, the poster of the man in the picture and the finalized preview of the script were released. The background of the poster is a soft and freehand painting with delicate and graceful lines. The small portraits of each character in the poster are vivid, and all the members appear in a sitting posture. Xiao Duo (played by Wang Hedi) has a domineering and exquisite shape, holding a memorial prop in his hand, and the content on it shows the character’s affection and dedication. Bu Yinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) Holding a folding fan in hand, wearing a plain long dress, elegant and dignified, and smiling sweetly, adding a touch of graceful tenderness to the poster. The immersive script killing trailer reveals the theme background setting, the all-encompassing imperial city is full of murderous intentions, intrigues and undercurrents surge in the puzzle, Fu Wang Murong Gaogong (played by Ho Rundong), Queen Rong An (played by Zeng Li) ) made a high-profile debut, the lines were amazing, and the interpretation was amusing and funny. Such a contrast between before and after makes people look forward to the feature film even more.

“Fu Tu Yuan” begins with Xiao Duo, who is in charge of Zhao Dingsi. He has all the power to lurk in the palace, just to find out the real culprit who killed his brother. At the request of the new king, Murong Gao Gong, Xiao Duo rescues Chaotian female step Yin who is about to be buried. Lou, the two became attached and fell in love gradually, but due to various reasons, they had to hide their feelings deeply. At the same time, Fu Wang Murong Gaogong and Empress Rong An have long been in love with these two people, and they have imposed multiple obstacles for this. Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou teamed up to break through the obstacles to find the real culprit. With the help of Tong Yun (played by He Nan), the maidservant, Cao Chun’ang (played by Wang Lixin), the deputy of Zhaoding Division, and others, they approached the truth step by step.

Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi performed two-way love, broke through obstacles and pursued the ideal of freedom

In the preview, Xiao Duo’s power is overwhelming and powerful, and he looks cold on the outside but has a hot heart. Buyinlou has golden sentences frequently, “Life is like playing cards”, “I made the cards, and I have the final say on the rules!”, Domineeringly swears his own life proposition, and actively rejects it in the face of love Waiting, the image of courage and independence jumped out. Xiao Duo looked at Buyinlou with love in his eyes, and the sense of proportion in his heart was gradually melted by her warmth. He was determined to take action to protect his beloved, and the two escaped from the imperial city hand in hand. Together they wrote a love story.

What is most worth mentioning is the way of expression of the show. The tone of the series is joyful and cheerful, and the humorous plots ambushed everywhere make people smile knowingly, let the audience complete their emotional projection, and bring the audience an immersive and relaxed experience of watching the drama. The two lines of chasing the murderer and chasing love in the series go hand in hand. In the thrilling changes of the wind and clouds, the protagonists are firm with each other and rush in both directions, presenting the indispensable love. “Fu Tu Yuan” borrows the stories of Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou to convey the modern values ​​that everyone has the right to control their own destiny and independently pursue ideals in an ancient context, and creates a super-aesthetic audio-visual feast based on traditional culture .

Be tempted to think about it, it must be. “Futuyuan” officially launched on iQiyi on December 27, inviting people who are interested in floating to watch the drama together.