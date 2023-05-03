Wang Jiaer became the “No. 1 Met Gala Handsome” and joined hands with Michelle Yeoh to become a highlight | China Press

(New York News) The theme of this fashion Oscar “Met Gala” is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (Karl Larerfeld: A Line of Beauty) to pay tribute to the late fashion emperor “Lafayette” Karl Lagerfeld. With all the celebrities making their own unique moves, foreign media also selected the title of “Met Gala’s No. 1 handsome man” this time, which fell on the Chinese actor Wang Jiaer.

Wang Jiaer is a member of the South Korean boy group “GOT7”. He has full global influence. Not only did he perform at the Coachella Music Festival (Coachella) in the United States a while ago, he was also invited to participate in the “Met Gala” this time. The all-black fit style, paired with leather shoes, gloves and sunglasses, was directly reported by foreign fashion media, and was even named the best dress of 2023 by GQ, and the title of the most handsome man on the red carpet was directly given to him.

Wang Jiaer, who has a wide range of friends, took photos with Oscar actress Michelle Yeoh at music festivals in the past, exposing their friendship. This time at the “Met Gala”, the two were in the same frame again, holding hands and walking forward together , Let netizens call “It’s a superstar sibling!”