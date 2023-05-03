Home » Wang Jiaer became the “No. 1 Met Gala Handsome” and joined hands with Michelle Yeoh to become a highlight | China Press
Entertainment

Wang Jiaer became the “No. 1 Met Gala Handsome” and joined hands with Michelle Yeoh to become a highlight | China Press

by admin
Wang Jiaer was selected by foreign media as the best-dressed 2023 “Met Gala”. (Photo/Reuters/Dazhi Image)

(New York News) The theme of this fashion Oscar “Met Gala” is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (Karl Larerfeld: A Line of Beauty) to pay tribute to the late fashion emperor “Lafayette” Karl Lagerfeld. With all the celebrities making their own unique moves, foreign media also selected the title of “Met Gala’s No. 1 handsome man” this time, which fell on the Chinese actor Wang Jiaer.

Wang Jiaer is a member of the South Korean boy group “GOT7”. He has full global influence. Not only did he perform at the Coachella Music Festival (Coachella) in the United States a while ago, he was also invited to participate in the “Met Gala” this time. The all-black fit style, paired with leather shoes, gloves and sunglasses, was directly reported by foreign fashion media, and was even named the best dress of 2023 by GQ, and the title of the most handsome man on the red carpet was directly given to him.

Wang Jiaer, who has a wide range of friends, took photos with Oscar actress Michelle Yeoh at music festivals in the past, exposing their friendship. This time at the “Met Gala”, the two were in the same frame again, holding hands and walking forward together , Let netizens call “It’s a superstar sibling!”

Jackson Wang and Michelle Yeoh got together at the “Met Gala”. (Picture / Recap from 21metgala Twitter)
Wang Jiaer and Michelle Yeoh have posted a group photo in the past to expose their good relationship. (Picture / flip from Weibo)

See also  In Crema, the beauty laboratories of La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus start again in attendance

You may also like

Art journey at the dawn of the Metaverse

Durán gives Rangers their 4th consecutive victory

Madeleine McCann, 16 years without an answer: mysterious...

Golden Week is blessed by the God of...

Dolli Irigoyen said goodbye to MasterChef and announced...

Rockies pitcher Marquez requires Tommy John surgery

Milei in Tierra del Fuego: her candidate is...

Jay Chou asked “How to change the person...

A participant in Pasaplatos began to cry for...

Trends in Novel Creation: Local Narrative, Spiritual Hometown,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy